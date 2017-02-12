Kildare ease to another league win - this time against Cork

Kildare 1-14 Cork 1-8

For the second week running Kildare produced an excellent performance to earn themselves a comfortable victory - last week Meath were the victims, this week Cork were put to the sword in Newbridge.

The winning margin could have been double digits had the home side capitalised on some glorious chances, particularly in the first half when they had the benefit of the breeze. Still, they will be content with their six-point success over early promotion favourites Cork.

Both sides were guilty of wayward shooting on a day when the chill cut to the bone. Once Kildare got going they were too hot to handle. While Cork, on the other hand, just never seemed to warm themselves into the contest.

Central to Kildare’s dominance was midfielder Kevin Feely who ruled the skies to lay the foundations for victory. He won three marks in the first half alone and contributed handsomely in general play, landing a brace of points for good measure.

Initially, Kildare made lots of hard yards but precious few gains on the scoreboard. Then Ben McCormack sparked into life and by the 25th minute the home side had a five-point cushion.

Leading 0-8 to 0-3 at the break, Kildare went seven clear when McCormack struck the game’s only goal in the 51st minute. Seven minutes earlier, controversy reigned when Daniel Flynn had a goal disallowed.

Acting on the advice of his linesman, referee Cormac Reilly brought the play back to the 45 for a Cork free, where Flynn had been adjudged to have taken a double-hop.

Cork could not make much of that reprieve however. They did grab a lifeline in the 55th minute when Luke Connolly’s long range effort deceived Mark Donnellan and dropped into the net. But Kildare’s response was telling.

Cian O’Neill’s team reeled off three points on the trot to put the result beyond doubt, cementing their place at the top of the Division Two table.

KILDARE: M Donnellan; M O’Grady, D Hyland, O Lyons, J Byrne, E Doyle, K Cribbin (BC, 70); K Feely 0-2 (BC, 70), T Moolick 0-1; F Conway, N Kelly, P Cribbin 0-2; N Flynn 0-5 (0-3fs), D Flynn 0-1, B McCormack 1-2. Subs: C McNally for Moolick 59 mins; C Healy (0-1f) for Conway 63 mins; D Slattery for McCormack 67 mins; P Kelly for N Kelly 70; S Ryan for Feely (BC, 70 mins); C Hartley for N Flynn 70 mins.

CORK: R Price; J McLoughlin, T Clancy, K Crowley; C Dorman, J Loughrey, T Clancy 0-1; A Walsh 0-1, I Maguire; R Deane, S Powter, M Collins; C O’Neill 0-1f, L Connolly 1-3 (2fs, ‘45), P Kerrigan 0-1.

Subs: J O’Rourke (BC 70 mins) for Powter ht; Barry O’Driscoll 0-1 for Dorman 51 min; D O’Connor for Collins 52 min; J Mullins for Crowley 54 min; D Og Hodnett for Maguire 60 min; Brian O’Driscoll for O’Neill 68 min.

Referee: C Reilly (Meath)