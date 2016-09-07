Kevin McStay set to take hold of Roscommon reins in 2016

Kevin McStay looks set to take over as the sole Roscommon senior football manager in 2017.

This year’s joint manager (with McStay) Fergal O’Donnell, has informed the Roscommon county board of his intention to step down from his role during a review meeting on Tuesday night.

Also departing are selectors Stephen Bohan, and David Casey.

The county board’s management committee will meet again on Wednesday night to discuss the senior team management moving forward - with McStay expected to be confirmed as the man to lead Roscommon forward in the new year.

O’Donnell and McStay enjoyed a mixed bag of a season in 2016 - reaching the Division One semi-finals after impressive wins over Kerry, Cork and Donegal.

Before struggling past New York in their championship opener - then came wins over Leitrim and Sligo to set up a provincial decider against Galway where they were convincingly beaten in a replay. That loss was then compounded by a qualifier defeat to Clare.

The outgoing O’Donnell was in for his second stint as Roscommon manager - the man who led the county’s minor team to All-Ireland glory in 2006 also oversaw the last Connacht senior title success in 2010. Having captained the team to their previous provincial triumph in 2001.

Mayo native McStay however will now get the chance to leave his stamp on the current set-up. The former All Star attacker managed Roscommon club St Brigid’s to the All-Ireland title in 2013, along with his right hand man Liam McHale, who is also expected to remain involved in the Roscommon set-up next year.