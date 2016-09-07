Kevin McStay set to take hold of Roscommon reins in 2016

Last year’s joint manager Fergal O’Donnell has stepped down, along with David Casey

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Eamon Donoghue

Roscommon joint manager Fergal O’Donnell has stepped down and will not be invovled in 2017. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Roscommon joint manager Fergal O’Donnell has stepped down and will not be invovled in 2017. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

Kevin McStay looks set to take over as the sole Roscommon senior football manager in 2017.

This year’s joint manager (with McStay) Fergal O’Donnell, has informed the Roscommon county board of his intention to step down from his role during a review meeting on Tuesday night.

Also departing are selectors Stephen Bohan, and David Casey.

The county board’s management committee will meet again on Wednesday night to discuss the senior team management moving forward - with McStay expected to be confirmed as the man to lead Roscommon forward in the new year.

O’Donnell and McStay enjoyed a mixed bag of a season in 2016 - reaching the Division One semi-finals after impressive wins over Kerry, Cork and Donegal.

Before struggling past New York in their championship opener - then came wins over Leitrim and Sligo to set up a provincial decider against Galway where they were convincingly beaten in a replay. That loss was then compounded by a qualifier defeat to Clare.

The outgoing O’Donnell was in for his second stint as Roscommon manager - the man who led the county’s minor team to All-Ireland glory in 2006 also oversaw the last Connacht senior title success in 2010. Having captained the team to their previous provincial triumph in 2001.

Mayo native McStay however will now get the chance to leave his stamp on the current set-up. The former All Star attacker managed Roscommon club St Brigid’s to the All-Ireland title in 2013, along with his right hand man Liam McHale, who is also expected to remain involved in the Roscommon set-up next year.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.