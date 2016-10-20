Kevin McStay new manager of Roscommon senior footballers

Kevin McStay has been named as the new manager of the Roscommon senior football team.

McStay was the county’s joint-manager last season during an ultimately disappointing campaign which saw them take Galway to a Connacht SFC final replay before bowing out to Clare in the qualifiers.

He also helped guide Roscommon to a third place finish in the Allianz League Division One alongside Fergal O’Donnell.

However O’Donnell’s withdrawal from the role meant the recruitment process would open up again, and with Nigel Dineen pulling out of the race last week McStay was ratified as boss in a meeting on Thursday night.

Liam McHale will be joining McStay, with the rest of his backroom staff to be named.