Kevin McStay new manager of Roscommon senior footballers

McStay helped county to Connacht final replay last season alongside Fergal O’Donnell

Kevin McStay is the new Roscommon senior football manager. Photograph: Inpho

Kevin McStay is the new Roscommon senior football manager. Photograph: Inpho

 

Kevin McStay has been named as the new manager of the Roscommon senior football team.

McStay was the county’s joint-manager last season during an ultimately disappointing campaign which saw them take Galway to a Connacht SFC final replay before bowing out to Clare in the qualifiers.

He also helped guide Roscommon to a third place finish in the Allianz League Division One alongside Fergal O’Donnell.

However O’Donnell’s withdrawal from the role meant the recruitment process would open up again, and with Nigel Dineen pulling out of the race last week McStay was ratified as boss in a meeting on Thursday night.

Liam McHale will be joining McStay, with the rest of his backroom staff to be named.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.