Kerry’s Colm Cooper to retire from inter county football

‘Gooch’ completed haul of all major senior honours three weeks ago with Dr Crokes

Malachy Clerkin

Kerry’s Colm Cooper lifts the Sam Maguire back in 2014. The 33-year-old is set to call time on his career. Photo: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

Kerry's Colm Cooper lifts the Sam Maguire back in 2014. The 33-year-old is set to call time on his career. Photo: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

 

Colm Cooper, Kerry’s four-time All-Ireland winner and one of the greatest forwards in their or anyone’s history, will retire from inter county football today. The 33-year-old Dr Crokes player is expected to call time on a 14-year spell in the Kerry jersey having spent the winter considering his future while leading his club to All-Ireland glory on St Patrick’s Day.

Cooper retires with four All-Ireland medals won on the field of play and though he was in and around the panel during his recuperation from a devastating knee injury in 2014, he played no onfield part in Kerry’s latest All-Ireland triumph. He played in nine All-Ireland finals and was Kerry’s top scorer either on his own or jointly in seven of them. The only exceptions were his first, in 2002 as a 19-year-old and his last, in 2015 at 32.

He retires having played in 85 championship games for Kerry, with only Marc and Tomás Ó Sé ahead of him in the Kerry appearances list. He is Kerry’s all-time leading scorer in championship football with 23-283 to his name, a record unlikely to be overtaken any time soon with his nearest challenger in the current squad Bryan Sheehan having only scored almost exactly half that.

Cooper won the Texaco Footballer of the Year award in 2004 and will correctly be remembered as one of the truly outstanding players of his era. He won eight All Stars - only Pat Spillane has won more in history and nobody else in the modern era won more than five. His natural talent was admired by everyone who watched the game and his eye for goal set him apart.

The knee injury he suffered playing for Crokes in the 2014 All-Ireland semi-final was a blow he probably never quite fully recovered from but he retires a legend of the game nonetheless.

