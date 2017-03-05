Kerry have too much power for Rossies with late blitz

Kerry 1-19 Roscommon 1-13

An injury-time goal by Paul Geaney sealed victory for Kerry over a brave Roscommon side in an entertaining Division One encounter at Hyde Park on Sunday.

The result greatly reduces any relegation fears for the Kingdom before their showdown with Dublin, but the result almost certainly consigns the Rossies to the drop after two seasons in the top flight.

A 67th-minute penalty from Ciaráin Murtagh had reduced the gap between the teams to one. And despite having been reduced to 14 men 10 minutes earlier, Roscommon had all the momentum in front of their home crowd.

However, Kerry’s experience and guile told in a frenetic finale.

James O’Donoghue converted a close-range free and three minutes into injury-time Stephen O’Brien and Darran O’Sullivan set up Geaney who slotted a low shot to the net. O’Brien rounded off the scoring with a point one minute later.

The home team battled ferociously to prevent a fourth successive defeat, but Kerry’s greater attacking prowess, physical strength and the depth of their squad proved decisive.

Geaney scored 1-6 in an excellent display while David Moran was the dominant figure at midfield - lifting his team whenever Roscommon threatened to get back into contention.

The teams tore into one another in an exciting opening half. Geaney had two early scores before Fintan Cregg and Cian Connolly levelled. The visitors surged three ahead before points from Donie Smith (two) and Cian Connolly restored parity.

Kerry upped the tempo in the second-quarter with Geaney, Paul Murphy, Jack Savage, Peter Crowley, Shane Enright and the towering Moran all finding their range to go in leading by five.

Substitute Diarmuid Murtagh - who impressed when introduced - lifted the Rossies with two early second-half points. Kerry were measured and patient against the wind but couldn’t shake off the resilient home team who lost Donie Smith with an injury and then saw John McManus sent-off for a striking offence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barry John Keane looked to have seen off the Roscommon resistance with a point in the 66th minute. However when the hard-working Enda Smith was brought down referee Barry Cassidy awarded a penalty after consulting with his umpires. Murtagh slotted his kick inside the right post to set up a grandstand finish - but Kerry found the extra gear to gain their second victory of this league campaign.

Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice said he was pleased with the result following two successive defeats for his team. “I was pleased with the players’ attitude and spirit, it was a good bit better than last weekend. Aspects of our football are not where we want them to be but it’s early in the year.

“I’m happy with the way we responded to the Monaghan match. The most pleasing aspect of the match was the courage the lads showed when the momentum was going against them after the Roscommon goal. The lads felt the foul was outside but you have to roll with the punches.

“We accelerated away and finished the game well, that was the big difference to last weekend. We were disappointed with our attitude against Monaghan but today our attitude was spot on. This team needs to be at it and you know quickly if they are at it in a match. The next match is another opportunity for us to have a cut at Dublin. They were outstanding against Mayo, Dublin were as good as they’ve ever looked.”

Roscommon manager Kevin McStay acknowledged that the last week had been difficult for him after he was the subject of intense criticism from former Roscommon manager Gay Sheeran after the defeat to Mayo. “It was tough for me personally, yes. My children read that. Of course it’s tough for me. My loyalty to Roscommon is questioned because of my birthplace.

“I come here and the first thing my father says is if you want to be part of the community move in with Roscommon Gaels and make your home in Roscommon. I do that, and then to have this, I won’t put a name on it.”

KERRY: B Kealy; S Enright (0-1), K Young, R Shanahan; P Crowley (0-1), T Morley, P Murphy (0-1); D Moran (0-1), J Barry; K McCarthy, J Savage (0-2), D. Walsh; BJ Keane (0-2), P Geaney (1-6, 0-4f), J O’Donoghue(0-4, 2f). Subs: S O’Brien (0-1) for Walsh (bc) (25 mins), A Maher for Barry (31 mins), M Griffin for Crowley (41 mins), D O’Sullivan for Savage (52 mins), J Lyne for Young (55 mins), M Geaney for Keane (68 mins).

ROSCOMMON: D. O’Malley (0-1, f); D Murray, S Mullooly, N McInerney; J McManus, S McDermott, C Devaney; E Smith, T O’Rourke; F Cregg (0-2), R Stack, S Killoran; D Smith (0-3, 3f), C Murtagh (1-2, 1-0 pen), C Connolly (0-2). Subs: C Cafferkey for McDermott, D Murtagh (0-3, 2f) for Connolly (h-t), N Kilroy for D Smith (44 mins), B Murtagh for Cregg (57 mins), P Brogan for Murray (64 mins).

Referee: B Cassidy (Derry).