Kerry get the cheese as Clare unable to exploit extra man

Clare 1-12 Kerry 1-18

While the early bird may catch the worm, it’s the second mouse that gets the cheese.

Such was the case at Ennis on Sunday afternoon as Clare blitzed Kerry during the opening 25 minutes of this cracking Munster football semi-final, but ultimately failed to last the distance against the 14-man league champions.

The Kingdom had to survive with a man less for the second period following Donnchadh Walsh’s dismissal just before half-time (for a second yellow card), but Stephen O’Brien’s second-half introduction proved to be a big factor in sending them into a fifth straight Munster final.

The hosts made a strong start with Gary Brennan and Cathal O’Connor dominating at midfield as they scored the first three points with David Tubridy giving Mark Griffin a torrid time.

Paul Geaney finally got the visitors on the scoreboard in the 10th minute, but Clare were given a big boost in the 17th minute when Walsh fouled Keelan Sexton at the concession of a penalty. Tubridy stepped up and converted the spot kick to give the hosts a 1-3 to 0-2 advantage.

But Clare failed to convert possession into scores and Kerry never panicked as Peter Crowley led their resistance.

Walsh had received a yellow card for the penalty incident, and after Clare goalkeeper Joe Hayes denied him a goal chance in the 32nd minute, he received another yellow card for an incident involving Martin McMahon. Initially Kerry looked in trouble down to 14 men, but they soon found their feet.

Prior to Walsh’s dismissal Kerry had rallied on the scoreboard, with Geaney seemingly giving them the half-time lead; only for Ciaran Russell to raise a big cheer from the home following as he sent the sides in level at 1-5 to 0-8.

Clare will be disappointed not to have made their numerical advantage count in the second period, but they were left to rue the intervention of the crossbar when Jamie Malone rattled it eight minutes after the restart.

There was not even the consolation of a point for the hosts, as down the other end Mikey Geaney brought Kerry level again (0-11 to 1-8).

James O’Donoghue’s return to scoring form was a big feature in Kerry’s success as he registered a total of nine points on the day, five coming from frees.

Kieran Donaghy made his first inter-county appearance of the year in the 61st minute, and Bryan Sheehan scored a free immediately upon his introduction three minutes later. Kerry were beginning to take over.

That made the score 0-17 to 1-10 in the visitors favour, and matters were settled when Stephen O’Brien’s raised a green flag from close range with three minutes of normal time left.

Shane Enright scored Kerry’s final point, before goalkeeper Brian Kelly had to be vigilant to make sure that Clare’s Eoin Cleary effort didn’t go under, as opposed to over the bar.

The league champions will be happy to have come through their first competitive run-out in over two months with a win, even if the performance in the first half was far from convincing.

Attention now turns to Cork in the Munster final, and the official re-opening of Pairc Uí Caoimh on the first Sunday of Jul y.

Kerry: B Kelly, F Fitzgerald, M Griffin, S Enright (0-1), P Crowley, T Morley, P Murphy, J Barry, A Maher (0-1), M Geaney (0-1), K McCarthy, D Walsh, BJ Keane, P Geaney (0-4, 2f), J O’Donoghue (0-9, 5f) Subs: S O’Brien (1-1) for Keane (HT), J Savage for McCarthy (44), J Lyne for M Geaney (56), K Donaghy for Maher (61), B Sheehan (0-1, 1f) for Barry (63) and J Buckley for P Geaney (68).

Clare: J Hayes, D Ryan, K Harnett, M McMahon, P Lillis, G Kelly, C Russell (0-1), G Brennan (0-1, 1f), C O’Connor, J Malone (0-1), S Collins, S Brennan, E Cleary (0-6, 4f), D Tubridy (1-3), K Sexton Subs: D Bohannon for S Brennan (49), J Hayes for Lillis (55), E Collins for Harnett (66) and G O’Brien for O’Connor (70)

Referee: P Hughes (Armagh).