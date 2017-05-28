Kerry confirm footballer Brendan O’Sullivan failed a drugs test

Offence came in wake of 2016 Allianz League final defeat to Dublin at Croke Park

Kerry have confirmed footballer Brendan O’Sullivan (R) missed a drugs test after last year’s Allianz League final. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

Kerry have confirmed footballer Brendan O’Sullivan failed a drugs test after last year’s Allianz League final.

O’Sullivan came off the bench during the Kingdom’s 2-18 to 0-13 defeat to Dublin at Croke Park.

He subsequently tested positive for a banned substance, after taking a Sport Ireland “doping control test.”

O’Sullivan returned to action in February’s league fixture against Donegal, with the statement saying Sport Ireland accepted O’Sullivan’s offence was unintentional and he has served his suspension.

The statement from the Kerry County Committee said: “On the 24th of April 2016 Brendan O’ Sullivan (Valentia Young Islanders & Kerry) underwent a routine Sport Ireland doping control test following the Allianz League final.

“The results of the test indicated a rule violation.

“Brendan O’Sullivan fully cooperated in assisting Sport Ireland.

“The subsequent findings of Sport Ireland accepted that the rule violation was not intentional and the resultant suspension has been served.

“Sport Ireland is expected to deliver a written decision shortly.

“All involved with Kerry GAA are delighted to see Brendan back playing football.

“Kerry County Committee and Team Management will be making no further comments until the Sport Ireland report has been issued.”

