Kerry bring Dublin’s 35-match unbeaten run to an end

Dublin 1-16 Kerry 0-20

Kerry have been crowned AFL Division One champions after they held on to beat Dublin by a ponit in Croke Park.

The victory brings Dublin’s 35-match unbeaten run to an end and highlights the Kingdom’s credentials as potential All-Ireland winners.

Jim Gavin’s stage trailed by five points at one stage in the second half but were given hope when Paul Mannion scored with an hour on the clock.

However, Kerry were not to be denied, and victory was assured when Dean Rock’s free in the dying seconds of injury-time hit the post.

Seán Moran’s match report from Croke Park will be live shortly.