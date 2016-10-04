Jim McGuinness: Black card is ruining football
In a very real and terrible way, the black card dominated the All-Ireland football final
Referee Maurice Deegan black cards Jonny Cooper. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho
Referee Maurice Deegan black cards Lee Keegan. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho
The season has ended with familiar scenes of Dublin celebration, and congratulations to all involved; they are a superb team. This year’s All-Ireland championship has produced compelling rivalries in the shape of Dublin, Mayo and Kerry. Eamonn Fitzmaurice will have learned a lot from both All-Ireland games. Stephen Rochford and Mayo will spend the autumn figuring out why they didn’t get over the line. Even now, the forces are beginning to conspire.