Jim Gavin names strong Dublin team for league decider

Dublin have named Cian O’Sullivan, Diarmuid Connolly and Bernard Brogan in their starting XV for Sunday’s Division One football final against Kerry.

The trio made an impact off the bench as Jim Gavin’s team came from behind to beat Monaghan last weekend.

They come in to the side in place of Kevin McManamon, Niall Scully and Conor McHugh. While Darren Daly replaces Davy Byrne at corner back.

Ciaran Reddin is retained at number nine, after scoring four points from midfield in his last two starts.

Kerry welcome Kieran Donaghy back to their matchday squad, his first time in the green and gold since last summer’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Dublin. After a winter spent on the basketball courts.

Jonathan Lyne is named at right half-forward with Kevin McCarthy moving into the corner and Barry John Keane losing out, in the only change to the team that had seven points to spare against Tyrone last weekend.

Dublin: Stephen Cluxton; Philly McMahon, Michael Fitzsimons, Darren Daly; James McCarthy, Cian O’Sullivan, Eric Lowndes; Brian Fenton, Ciaran Reddin; Paul Flynn, Ciaran Kilkenny, Diarmuid Connolly; Dean Rock, Paddy Andrews, Bernard Brogan.

Kerry: Brendan Kealy; Fionn Fitzgerald, Mark Griffin, Ronan Shanahan; Peter Crowley, Tadhg Morley, Paul Murphy; David Moran, Anthony Maher; Jonathan Lyne, Michael Geaney, Donnchadh Walsh; Kevin McCarthy, Paul Geaney, Stephen O’Brien.

Subs: Brian Kelly, Jack Barry, Barry John Keane, Jack Savage, Bryan Sheehan, Darran O’Sullivan, Adrian Spillane, Gavin Crowley, Denis Daly, Cathal O Luing, Kieran Donaghy, Conor Keane.