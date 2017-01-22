Injuries mar Kerry’s extra-time victory over determined Limerick

Limerick battled back twice to force extra time in Gaelic Grounds McGrath Cup final

Limerick’s Jamie Lee, Iain Corbett and Darragh Treacy tackle David Moran of Kerry. Photograph: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

Limerick’s Jamie Lee, Iain Corbett and Darragh Treacy tackle David Moran of Kerry. Photograph: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

 

Kerry 3-13 Limerick 2-12 (AET)

Kerry got a big scare from Limerick before they landed the McGrath Cup for a fifth time at the Gaelic Grounds as they were taken to extra-time by tje rank outsiders.

The Kingdom paid Limerick respect by fielding their strongest side available and the 2, 010 patrons got good value for their admission money.

While winning was important to Kerry they were left with a few worries at the end of the encounter and of particular concern was an injury to star forward James O’Donoghue, who limped off after 65 minutes. Battled back Kerry also lost Paul Murphy and Gavin Crowley through injury and it was ironic their crucial winning goal was scored by Conor Geaney in the 89th minute, after he replaced O’Donoghue.

Twice Limerick fell six points behind but they battled back each time and by the end of the 70 minutes it was 1-11 each. By half-time Kerry led 1-6 to 0-4 with David Moran scoring their goal.

After 40 minutes it was 1-8 to 0-5 but Limerick then scored 1-3 without reply which put them righ back in contention.

It was all square after 53 minutes when Séamus O’Carroll scored Limerick’s second goal and the teams were level three more times before Geaney’s goal proved decisive.

That late strike gave Limerick no chance of getting more than pride from a contest from which they will have learned a lot.

KERRY: B Kealy; S Enright, J Foley, K Young; P Murphy (0-1), T Morley, T O’Sullivan; D Moran (1-1), J Barry; J Lyne (0-2), J Savage, M Geaney (0-1); BJ Keane (0-2, frees), P Geaney, J O’Donoughue (0-4, three frees). Subs: G Crowley for Murphy (30), B O’Sullivan for Savage (45), B O’Seanachain for M Geaney (46), B O’Sullivan (1-0) for Barry (46), D Daly for Crowley (59), C Geaney (1-2, 0-2 frees) for O’Donoughue (65), C Keane for P Geaney (79), K McCarthy for Keane (80), A Spillane for T O’Sullivan (83).

LIMERICK: D O’Sullivan; D Daly, J McCarthy, S O’Dea (0-1); P White, I Corbett (1-2, 1-0 pen), P Hannon; D Treacy (0-1), B Fanning; P Nash, S O’Carroll (1-1), B Donovan; S McSweeney (0-1, free), D Neville (0-3), G Collins (0-1). Subs: J Lee (0-2, one free) for McSweeney (48), G Noonan for Nash (49), D Ward for Daly (51), C Fahy for hannon (60), J Naughton for O’Carroll (69), J Bridgeman for White 70; C sheehan for Collins (75), P Quin for Fanning (83), K Ryan for Treacy (75). Referee:A Kissane (Waterford).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.