Gusserane O’Rahilly’s end their long wait in Wexford

Five unanswered points ends 41-year wait for football title

 

Gusserane O’Rahilly’s 0-11 Glynn-Barntown 0-10

A powerful finish that saw Gusserane O’Rahilly’s kick five unanswered points in the closing quarter helped them end a 41-year wait with a dramatic victory over Glynn-Barntown at Innovate Wexford Park yesterday.

Gusserane had looked a beaten side as Glynn-Barntown largely controlled the game and led 0-10 to 0-5, with 12 minutes remaining. But the game was then transformed as the New Ross District stormed back with five unanswered points to clinch a dramatic victory.

With intercounty hurling goalkeeper Mark Fanning spearheading the Glynn-Barntown challenge with three wonderful long-range points from play, they looked the more composed side. Michael O’Regan stretched their lead to 0-7 to 0-2 at the interval, with Gusserane points in reply coming through Jack Burford (free) and Adrian Flynn.

Gusserane enhanced their prospects with points from Shane Cullen (free), Seán Rossiter and a Burford 45, to reduce the deficit to 0-7 to 0-5 after 36 minutes. But Fanning and O’Regan responded with points to make it 0-10 to 0-5.

Two Shane Cullen points, one a free, followed by a Burford 45 along with a further Cullen pointed free, left the minimum separating the sides, at 0-10 0-9. Sub Mark Rossiter brought the sides level on 60 minutes before fellow sub Cillian Kehoe lofted over a dramatic long-range winner.

GUSSERANE O’RAHILLY’S: M Ryan; Somers, L Dillon, J O’Connor; A Redmond, K Cahill, J Burford (0-3, one free, two 45s); J Roche, A Flynn (0-1); P Conway, G Cullen, M O’Neill; J Cooney, S Cullen (0-4, three frees), S Ryan (0-1).

Subs: C Kehoe (0-1) for O’Connor; M Rositer (0-1) for Cooney; P Wallace for Roche.

GLYNN-BARNTOWN: L Rafter; S Lyne, R Tierney, P Donnelly; N Usher, J Leacy, J Stafford (0-1); M Doyle, B Doyle; C Doyle, M Fanning (0-4), A Cowman; B Doyle, M O’Regan (0-4, three frees, one 45), R Dempsey (0-1).

Sub: R Crosbie for B Doyle.

Referee: A Tobin (Geraldine O’Hanrahans).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.