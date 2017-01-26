Garda College and IT Sligo advance in the Sigerson Cup

Garda call a halt to Cork IT’s hopes as Sligo prove too strong for outgunned GMIT

Limerick’s Séamus O’Carroll helped Garda to an 0-8 to 0-3 victory over Cork IT at Templemore. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

Garda College and IT Sligo advanced to round two of the Sigerson Cup with victories over Cork IT and GMIT respectively on Thursday afternoon.

Garda College braved the elements in icy Templemore to score a 0-8 to 0-3 victory over a disappointing CIT.

Ahead by 0-3 to 0-1 at half-time, and having played against the elements, Garda had a match-winning platform and they did more than enough after the break to seal a repeat of last year’s corresponding fixture with Ulster University.

Limerick’s Séamus O’Carroll, Clare’s Eoin Cleary and Westmeath’s Thomas McDaniel scored a brace of points each and it was a forgettable afternoon for CIT, who registered 13 wides and lost Jason Lonergan and Dan Daly to early black cards.

Garda finished with 14 players when Teddy Doyle was dismissed for a second bookable offence but progress was secured nonetheless.

IT Sligo’s reward for defeating GMIT is a daunting clash with holders UCD. James Shaughnessy , Bryan Walsh and Jamie Brennan found the net for IT Sligo as they claimed a 3-13 to 2-7 victory.

