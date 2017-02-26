Galway take another step towards promotion

Galway 3-12 Clare 1-11

Galway gave their promotion hopes another boost by defeating neighbours Clare in difficult conditions at Pearse Stadium in Salthill.

The Clare defence had not conceded a goal in their opening two league games but Galway hit them for three and would have got another few were it not for some super saves from Joe Hayes.

Galway used the wind to build up a 2-8 to 0-5 interval lead with Eamon Brannigan finding the net after six minutes and Shane Walsh striking on the half hour.

And with Barry McHugh in top form, landing three frees and one from play, the Tribesmen were in control by the break.

Points from McHugh and Johnny Heaney extended that lead after the restart before Clare, badly missing the presence of captain Gary Brennan in midfield, rallied and cut the gap to six points 15 minutes from the end when Keelan Sexton got a goal.

But Galway stepped up a gear again and Gareth Bradshaw brought his tally to 1-2 from centre-back when he side-footed to the net after Heaney had a shot saved as Kevin Walsh’s men took another big step towards making it back to the top flight.

GALWAY: R Lavelle; D Kyne, D Walsh, L Burke; G O’Donnell (0-1), G Bradshaw (1-2), J Heaney (0-1); P Conroy (0-1), F O Curraoin; T Flynn, M Daly (0-1), E Brannigan (1-0); S Walsh (1-1), B McHugh (0-5, 0-4 frees), M Lundy (0-01).

Subs: G Sice for Flynn (60 mins), L Silke for Heaney (65 mins), S Armstrong for Brannigan (67mins), C Sweeney for Daly (72 mins).

CLARE: J Hayes; M McMahon, K Hartnett, J Hayes; L Markham (0-1), G Kelly, D Ryan; C O’Connor, C Russell (0-1); C O’Dea, K Sexton (1-0), S Brennan; E Cleary (0-4, 0-3 frees), D Tubridy (0-2, 0-1 frees), J Malone (0-3).

ADVERTISEMENT

Subs: S Malone for Brennan (53 mins), D Egan for O’Dea (59 mins), E Collins for Markham (62 mins), G O’Brien for Russell (70 mins), K Malone for Ryan (70 mins).

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Longford).