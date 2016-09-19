GAA confirm All-Ireland final replay tickets at reduced prices

The match will be played at Croke Park on Saturday, October 1st with a 5pm throw-in

Dublin fans on Hill 16 during the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final match with Mayo. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

Dublin fans on Hill 16 during the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final match with Mayo. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

 

All-Ireland final replay tickets for the Croke Park stands will be available for the reduced price of €60, while admission to Hill 16 will cost €30, the GAA has confirmed.

Stand tickets for Sunday’s 2-09 to 0-15 draw between Dublin and Mayo were priced at €60 with terrace tickets selling for €40.

The replay will be played at Croke Park on Saturday, October 1st with a 5pm throw-in.

In addition, there will be a limited number of €10 tickets available for Under 16s from the competing counties only.

There will be no tickets on general sale. Tickets will be distributed to clubs via the county committees and to 6,700 GAA Season Ticket holders from competing counties (including 1300 juveniles).

However, there will be more tickets distributed to Dublin and Mayo due to the fact that – with no minor final replay to take place – tickets will not need to be distributed to Kerry and Galway.

While the reduction was expected, tickets are more expensively priced than they were for the last All-Ireland final replay – the hurling clash between Tipperary and Kilkenny in 2014 where stand tickets were sold for €50 and Hill 16 tickets for €25.

The replay represents a major financial boost for the GAA as they will take in over €3 million in additional gate receipts with a sellout crowd expected.

It is the first time that an All-Ireland senior football final has gone to a replay since 2000 when Kerry defeated Galway.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.