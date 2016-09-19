GAA confirm All-Ireland final replay tickets at reduced prices

All-Ireland final replay tickets for the Croke Park stands will be available for the reduced price of €60, while admission to Hill 16 will cost €30, the GAA has confirmed.

Stand tickets for Sunday’s 2-09 to 0-15 draw between Dublin and Mayo were priced at €60 with terrace tickets selling for €40.

The replay will be played at Croke Park on Saturday, October 1st with a 5pm throw-in.

In addition, there will be a limited number of €10 tickets available for Under 16s from the competing counties only.

There will be no tickets on general sale. Tickets will be distributed to clubs via the county committees and to 6,700 GAA Season Ticket holders from competing counties (including 1300 juveniles).

However, there will be more tickets distributed to Dublin and Mayo due to the fact that – with no minor final replay to take place – tickets will not need to be distributed to Kerry and Galway.

While the reduction was expected, tickets are more expensively priced than they were for the last All-Ireland final replay – the hurling clash between Tipperary and Kilkenny in 2014 where stand tickets were sold for €50 and Hill 16 tickets for €25.

The replay represents a major financial boost for the GAA as they will take in over €3 million in additional gate receipts with a sellout crowd expected.

It is the first time that an All-Ireland senior football final has gone to a replay since 2000 when Kerry defeated Galway.