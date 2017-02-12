Fermanagh beaten by Galway power after Eoin Donnelly dismissal

Big midfielder leaves the field after a black card, with Paul Conroy then ruling the skies

Galway’s Fiontán Ó Curraoin and Paul McCusker of Fermanagh. Photograph: Andrew Paton/Inpho

Galway’s Fiontán Ó Curraoin and Paul McCusker of Fermanagh. Photograph: Andrew Paton/Inpho

 

Fermanagh 0-10 Galway 1-13

A superb second half display from a physically superior Galway side turned this feisty affair on its head before 5,000 fans at Brewster Park on Sunday.

Man of the match Damian Comer struck a crucial goal for the winners, 25 seconds into the second half.

Comer’s clinical strike left just a point between the sides at 1-3 to 0-7, after Fermanagh deservedly led by 0-7 to 0-3 at the interval, having played into the breeze.

Some superb scores from Sean Quigley and Tomas Corrigan being the highlights of the opening 35 minutes.

The hosts though lost their captain Eoin Donnelly to a black card after just nine minutes, but his absence was not really felt until the second half when Galway’s Paul Conroy ruled midfield.

The winners outscored Fermanagh by 1-10 to 0-3 in that second period and that was the most significant statistic.

A second half to forget was made worse when Fermanagh lost corner back Cian McManus to a straight red card five minutes from time.

Fermanagh: C Snow, P Reihill, C Cullen, C McManus; D McCusker, R McCluskey, B Mulrone (0-1); E Donnelly, L Cullen (0-1); A Breen(0-1), C Beacom, P McCusker; E Courtney (0-2), S Quigley (0-3145) T Corrigan (0-21f).

Subs: R Lyons for E Donnelly (bc), C Corrigan for C Beacom (ht), D Keenan for P McCusker(58),

Galway: R Lavelle, D Kyne, D Walsh, L Burke; G O’Donnell, G Bradshaw, J Heaney; P Conroy (0-2) F O’Curraoin; T Flynn (0-1), D Comer (1-2), M Daly (0-3); C McDaid B McHugh (0-4,f), S Armstrong.

Subs: S Kelly for C McDaid (40) E Brannigan (0-1) for S Armstrong, C Sweeney for B McHugh (70), E Tierney for S Kelly (72).

Referee: J Henry (Mayo)

