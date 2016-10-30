Father and son act: History for Colm O’Rourke’s Simonstown

Simonstown Gaels 1-14 Donaghmore/Ashbourne 0-8

Simonstown Gaels succeeded their Navan neighbours O’Mahonys as Meath senior football champions following this emphatic win over the favourites at Pairc Tailteann on Sunday.

The club from the northern end of Navan town were ahead through top scorer Pauric McKeever within 10 seconds, and were well on their way to their first ever senior crown when leading 1-9 to 0-2 at the break.

It was also Colm O’Rourke’s first senior club title as a manager and for the former Meath great, there was the added satisfaction of his son Shane playing a leading role in the middle of the field.

Simonstown controlled the midfield exchanges through the efforts of O’Rourke and 18-year old Conor Nash who produced a powerful display before being black carded in the final quarter.

A disappointing Ashbourne had no answer to Nash in particular, the youngster is AFL-bound on a two-year international rookie contract with Hawthorn.

Ashbourne were handed a gilt-edged opportunity when they were awarded a penalty after just two minutes. However intercounty player Andrew Tormey had his spot-kick effort well saved by Simonstown keeper Robert Burlingham.

McKeever, who ended with a personal tally of six points, was on the mark on five occasions in the opening half.

The games’ only goal was scored by captain Joe Lyons who took advantage of a slip in the Ashbourne defence to put his side into a 1-7 to 0-2 lead after 23 minutes.

Tormey became the first Ashbourne forward to score when he pointed after the restart. However the lead stretched further in the third quarter following points from Nash and McKeever.

There was no way back for Ashbourne after that and they could never conjure the goal needed to make a game of it.

Michael Deegan had two goal-bound efforts charged down by some resolute defending as Simonstown remained in control to make up for two past final defeats.

Simonstown Gaels - R Burlingham; S Gallagher, N McMahon, S Moran; M O’Rourke, B Conlon, N Kane; S O’Rourke (0-2), C Nash (0-2); J Lyons (1-0), S Kenny (0-1), M McCabe; P McKeever (0-6, four frees), C Sheridan (0-1 ‘45), E Donoghue. Subs: S Tobin for Sheridan (38), B McGrath (0-1) for M O’Rourke (44), M Brennan (0-1) for Nash (BC 48), S Barry for Lyons (58).

Donaghmore/Ashbourne: J Hannigan; S Curran, J Colgan (0-1), JP Casserly; D McGovern, T McGovern, P Gilligan; C Carey (0-1), D Morgan; C Field, M Deegan (0-3, two frees), C Carton; D Brady (0-1), A Tormey (0-2), B Menton. Subs: C McGill for Morgan (14), E Riordan for Casserly (25), C Ellis for Field (h-t), A Hughes for Carton (45), J Giles for D McGovern (48), S Melia for Gilligan (56).

Referee: C Reilly (St Mary’s)