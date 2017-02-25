Fast start helps Tipperary beat Laois after long wait

Conor Sweeney scores seven points at O’Moore Park

Conor Sweeney scored seven points in Tipperary’s win over Laois at O’Moore Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Conor Sweeney scored seven points in Tipperary’s win over Laois at O’Moore Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Laois 1-10 Tipperary 1-16

A fast start helped Tipperary claim their first league win over Laois since 1976 at O’Moore Park on Saturday night.

The visitors raced into a 0-6 to 0-1 lead after 17 minutes and the home team looked in serious trouble. Conor Sweeney had accounted for four of those opening points after Donie Kingston opened the scoring from a free inside two minutes.

Laois showed improvement in the second quarter with Kingston adding three more points and two from Colm Begley. Niall Donoher also chipped in with a classy effort. Philip Austin replied to leave the visitors in front 0-7 to 0-6 at the interval.

Tipperary suffered a blow when full forward Michael Quinlivan went off with concussion 10 minutes before the interval.

John O’Loughlin kicked the equaliser within a minute of the resumption but that was as good as it got for Peter Creedon’s charges. Philip Austin equalised almost immediately but after Conor Sweeney regained the advantage David Conway drew the sides after 40 minutes. Tipperary went two clear before Donie Kingston pointed from play only for Josh Keane and Sweeney to extend the visitors advantage to four after 50 minutes.

Laois then lost their top scorer Kingston on a black card but a minute later a great goal by David Conway cut the deficit to a single point. Tipperary regrouped, adding points by Liam Casey and substitute Kevin Fahey.

Laois were battling hard but then came the killer blow, a free 50 metres out from Kevin O’Halloran was knocked over the goal line by a defender and into the net.

David Conway responded with another point but Tipperary were deserving winners.

LAOIS: G Brody; D Strong, D Booth, J Kelly; S Attride, C Begley (0-1), E Buggie; D Luttrell, S Ramsbottom; D O’Reilly, D Conway (1-3), N Donoher (0-1); J O’Loughlin (0-1), D Kingston (0-4), P Kingston.

Subs: A Farrell for S Ramsbottom (40 mins), E Lowry for D O’Reilly (47 mins), R O’Connor for N Donoher (54 mins), J Finn for D Kingston (b/c, 57 mins), R Munnelly for P Kingston (54 mins,

TIPPERARY: E Comerford; A Campbell, P Codd, W Connors; E Moloney (0-1), R Kiely, J Feehan; L Casey (0-1), J Kennedy (0-1); J K eane (0-2), K O’Halloran (1-0), B Fox; C Sweeney (0-7), M Quinlivan , P Austin (0-2).

Subs: L McGrath(0-1) for M Quinlivan (25 mins), K Fahey (0-1) for W Connors (60 mins), E Moloney (54 mins), M Dunne for K O’Halloran (61 mins), G Hannigan for L Casey (66 mins), A Moloney for J Kennedy (65 mins).

Referee: Niall McKenna (Monaghan).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.