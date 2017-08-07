Dublin see off Clare to book spot in minor football semi-finals

Ross McGarry grabs a goal in either half to help set up meeting with Derry
Ross McGarry scored 2-4 in Dublin’s MFC quarter-final win over Clare at O’Moore Park in Portlaoise. Photograph: Oisín Keniry/Inpho

Dublin 2-11 Clare 0-10

Dublin progressed to a semi-final meeting with Derry in the Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Football Championship after a less than comfortable 2-11 to 0-10 victory over Clare at O’Moore Park on Monday afternoon.

The Leinster champions started off brightly through a second minute point from Karl Lynch Bissett and they were buoyed further as Ross McGarry fired home from close range after a strong run from captain Donal Ryan.

Despite that setback, Clare played with a belief that betrayed their heavy Munster final defeat to Kerry and two frees from Gavin Cooney and another by Dermot Coughlan reduced their deficit to a point by the 10th minute.

The Banner continued to impress as they held Dublin scoreless for 18 minutes as they took the lead through points from Gearoid Cahill and Coughlan.

Crucially, Dublin regained their lead approaching the break with two McGarry frees helping the Dubs to a narrow 1-3 to 0-5 interval lead.

The contest turned irrevocably in Dublin’s favour within five minutes of the resumption as McGarry appeared to get the slightest of touches to deflect a James Doran delivery past Stephen Ryan.

It proved a procession from that point as Dublin eased home thanks to late points from Seán Hawkshaw, Fionnan O’Sullivan and Ciaran Archer.

DUBLIN: D O’Hanlon; D Maher, P Ó Cofaigh Byrne, L Flatman; K Kennedy, N Matthews, E O’Dea (0-1); D Ryan, M Tracey; K Lynch Bissett (0-1), J Doran, D Brennan; R McGarry (2-4, three frees), S Hawkshaw (0-2), D Lacey.

Subs: F O’Sullivan (0-1) for Brennan (half-time), C Archer (0-2, one 45) for Lacey (39 mins), A Lynch for Maher (43 mins), A Byrne for Ryan (54 mins), H Ladd for McGarry (59 mins), G Nangle for Kennedy (64 mins).

CLARE: S Ryan; J Sheedy (0-1), J O’Sullivan, J Miniter; D Ryan, F Donnellan, C McNelis; D Griffin, K White; S Rouine, R Phelan, D Coughlan (0-4, three frees); R O’Doherty (0-1), G Cooney (0-3, two frees), G Cahill (0-1).

Subs: S Casey for Cahill (39 mins), C O’Donoghue for Phelan (42 mins), A Reynolds for Griffin (44 mins), P Kelly for O’Sullivan (54 mins), C Dillon for White (57 mins), C O’Brien for O’Doherty (61 mins).

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare).

