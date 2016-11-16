Dublin on the road again for opening defence of Leinster title

All-Ireland champions Dublin will start their defence of the Leinster title on the road again after the fixtures were finalised for the 2017 Leinster Championship in both football and hurling on Wednesday night.

Early goals from Dean Rock and Diarmuid Connolly helped Jim Gavin’s side to a 2-21 to 2-10 win over Laois at Nowlan Park in Kilkenny in this year’s quarter-finals at the beginning of June.

Next summer, Dublin’s bid for a record seventh Leinster title in a row will see them face the winners of the first-round tie between Carlow and Wexford.

If Wexford beat Carlow at Dr Cullen Park on Sunday May 21st, they will host Dublin at Wexford Park on the weekend of June 3rd/4th. If Carlow win the first-round clash the game against Dublin will take place at O’Moore Park in Portlaoise due to capacity issues at their ground in Carlow town.

The two other first-round ties on May 21st in football see Louth play Wicklow at Parnell Park and Laois take on Longford at O’Moore Park.

The winners of that game will face Kildare in the quarter-finals, with that game scheduled for June 3rd at O’Connor park in Tullamore.

The winners of the Louth v Wicklow game will host Meath at either Parnell Park or Aughrim on the weekend of June4th and 5th. The final quarter-final between Offaly and Westmeath will go ahead on Tullamore on June 10th or 11th.

Kilkenny will begin the defence of their Leinster hurling title on the road in a semi-final clash against either Wexford or one of the two sides to come through the four team round-robin stage involving Meath, Laois, Westmeath and Kerry.

Dublin and Galway will play their quarter-final at O’Connor Park in Tullamore on Sunday May 28th.

LEINSTER SFC 2017 FIXTURES

FIRST ROUND

May 21st

Carlow v Wexford, Dr Cullen Park

Louth v Wicklow, Parnell Park

Laois v Longford, O’Moore Park, Portloaise

QUARTER-FINALS

June 3rd

Kildare v Laois/Longford, O’Connor Park, Tullamore.

June 3rd/4th

Wexford/Carlow v Dublin, Wexford Park/O’Moore Park

Louth/Wicklow v Meath, Parnell Park/Aughrim

June 10th/11th

Offaly v Westmeath, O’Connor Park, Tullamore.

SEMI-FINALS

June 25th

(Leinster Council investigating the feasibility of moving the Louth/Wicklow or Meath v Longford/Laois or Kildare semi-final to previous weekend)

FINAL - Croke Park

July 16th

LEINSTER SHC 2017 FIXTURES

Round-robin games involving Meath, Laois, Westmeath and Kerry on April 23rd, 30th & May 14th

QUARTER-FINALS

Saturday May 27th/28th

Round-robin team v Offaly; Round Robin team v Wexford.

(Both games are home games for round-robin teams except for Kerry; that game would be played at a Leinster venue)

May 28th

Dublin v Galway, O’Connor Park, Tullamore.

SEMI-FINALS

June 10th/11th

Kilkenny v Round-robin team/Wexford, Round-robin venue/Wexford Park

June 17th/18th

Galway/Dublin v Round-robin team/Offaly, Venue TBC

FINAL - Croke Park

July 2nd