Dublin manager Jim Gavin stays on for two more years

Dublin senior football manager Jim Gavin has agreed to a two year extension to his term with the All-Ireland champions.

Gavin, who works as a pilot with the Irish Aviation Authority, is aiming for three All-Irelands in a row this summer. The 45-year-old’s current deal was set to expire at the end of this season, one in which Dublin have already broke the record for the longest unbeaten run (36 games).

However, they lost the league decider to Kerry last month, just the second competition (of 13) he has failed to win since taking on the position.

The Round Towers clubman, who won an All-Ireland as a player in 1995, has won three All-Irelands, four Leinster titles, and four league titles since taking over the team ahead of the 2013 season.

Prior to that he brought through the likes of Rory O’Carroll, Jonny Cooper and James McCarthy as Under-21 All-Ireland winning manager in 2010. Before repeating the trick with Jack McCaffrey, Ciarán Kilkenny and Paul Mannion in 2012.

Last week, after securing a second Under-21 All-Ireland title as manager (a fourth for Dublin in the last eight years), Dessie Farrell ruled out going for the then vacant position of senior manager in 2018. A position he said he did not have the time to commit to.

Farrell would have been Gavin’s expected successor, once the current Dublin boss is ready to pass on the reins of course.

“The time commitment that’s required at that level – like this is ridiculous but at senior level it’s gone to a whole new level and I have great admiration and respect for the men that take on the role in any county,” Farrell told reporters after last weekend’s Under-21 final. “It’s just where I’m at in my own career I can’t see it, to be honest.”

In any case, now he will not have to make any such decision until 2020, at least.

Dublin play the winner of Carlow and Wexford in the Leinster quarter-final on the weekend of June 3rd.

Jim Gavin’s complete roll of honour (as a manager):

All-Ireland Football Championship

2013

2015

2016

Leinster Football Championship

2013

2014

2015

2016

National Football League

2013

2014

2015

2016

O’Byrne Cup

2015

All-Ireland Under-21 Football Championship

2003 (coach)

2010

2012

Leinster Under-21 Football Championship

2003 (coach)

2010

2012