Dublin made to work for it against proud 14-man Carlow

Dublin 0-19 Carlow 0-7

No massacre in Portlaoise, then. Dublin made a heavy night’s work of putting Carlow away, which was precisely what Carlow set out to make them do. Faced with a wall of Carlow players at all times, Dublin must have felt like they spent the night running in treacle. They were never going to lose but Carlow made sure they were never going to skip lightly to a victory either.

“We had a clear gameplan,” said Carlow forward Darragh Foley. “When you go out against Dublin, you can’t go 15-on-15. We stuck to our gameplan and when Brendan Murphy got sent off, we were short a man in the full-forward line to aim a long ball at. But we’re very proud of how we performed.”

And well they might be. Carlow came with the attitude that you can’t win a game if you’re not in a game. They dug a moat across their own 45, stood 15 players behind it and pulled up the drawbridge. If the Dubs wanted to rain down goals upon them, they were going to have to work for it. No freebies here.

And when they made it to half-time only 0-8 to 0-5 behind, you had to hand it to Turlough O’Brien’s side. Given there isn’t so much a chasm between these counties as a tectonic plate, the notion they’d be within a kick of a ball after 35 minutes would have had to laughed out of polite company beforehand. Carlow didn’t win a lot of style points for the opening period but you had to admire them for not rolling over and having their bellies tickled.

Carlow had everyone - literally everyone - back

They were aided by a fairly thick layer of Dublin rust. You could see pretty clearly that Jim Gavin’s squad had been reconvened only recently after a long post-league break. The All-Ireland champions were sloppy in possession and shaky in front of the posts. They had 16 scoring chances in the first half and only kicked eight points.

Tough and all as it was to break Carlow down, this ain’t Dublin’s first time playing against a massed defence. It is, though, the first time they’ve seen one in a few months and it showed. They took a quarter of an hour to get used to the fact that Carlow had everyone - literally everyone - back and spent their time predominantly down blind alleys.

But for sporadic bouts of urgency from Jack McCaffrey and James McCarthy, Dublin hadn’t a whole lot to offer. McCaffrey was playing his first championship game since the 2015 All-Ireland final and was clearly relishing his return. He insinuated himself into stagnant Dublin attacks and helped himself to a brace of points.

The only incident of any note in the second half was a Diarmuid Connolly transgression

Being able to restrict Dublin’s scoring is one thing. Carlow had to find scores of their own though and with the aid of a strong wind, they managed to conjure up five of them. Paul Broderick landed a couple of monster frees, Darragh Foley used the prevailing gusts to ferry one of his own. Sean Murphy, who never stopped running all night, got the point his display deserved.

Trouble was, with no wind to help them in the second half, they had no plan for turning containment into actually going for the win. They stayed where they were, held what they had and posed Dublin no threat.

Gavin’s team could never get into any rhythm. Balls were dropped, kicked over the sideline, chipped wide and dropped short. Ciaran Kilkenny put in a scampering, energetic performance and was much the most assured of the Dublin forwards, Bernard Brogan chipped two points off the bench. It was the equal of Carlow’s second-half tally.

The only incident of any note in the second half was a Diarmuid Connolly transgression that may see him hauled in front of the disciplinary folk. Having had a line-ball awarded against him, Connolly had words with linesman Ciarán Brannigan and during the exchange, put his hand on the Down official’s chest. The fact that neither linesman nor referee Sean Hurson - who was standing close - by took any action will likely spare Connolly any repercussions.

But when that’s all there is to talk about, you know what sort of game it has been.

Dublin: Stephen Cluxton; Mick Fitzsimons, Jonny Cooper, Eric Lowndes; Niall Scully (0-1), Cian O’Sullivan, Jack McCaffrey (0-2); Brian Fenton, James McCarthy; Ciarán Kilkenny (0-3), Diarmuid Connolly (0-1, 45), Paul Mannion (0-1); Kevin McManamon, Con O’Callaghan (0-2, 0-2 frees), Dean Rock (0-6, 0-6 frees). Subs: Bernard Brogan (0-2) for McManamon, 45 mins; Shane Carthy for McCaffrey, 53 mins; Mark Schutte for Scully, 58 mins; Conor McHugh (0-1) for Rock, 59 mins; David Byrne for O’Sullivan, 62 mins; Denis Bastick for Fenton, 67 mins

Carlow: Craig Kearney; Chris Crowley, Shane Redmond, Conor Lawlor; Danny Moran (0-1), Daniel St Ledger, Gary Kelly; Brendan Murphy (0-1), Seán Murphy (0-1); Eoghan Ruth, Darragh Foley (0-1, free), Alan Kelly; Paul Broderick (0-3, 0-3 frees), Seán Gannon, John Murphy. Subs: Ciaran Moran for S Murphy (blood) 20-24 mins; Mark Rennick for A Kelly, 40 mins; Shane Clark for Ruth, 53 mins; Jamie Clarke for G Kelly, 58 mins; Kieran Nolan for Crowley, 63 mins; Barry John Molloy for D Moran, 67 mins; C Moran for Broderick, 69 mins

Referee: Seán Hurson (Tyrone)