Dublin GAA advocate replacement of black card with sin bin

In his annual report Dublin CEO John Costello questioned fairness of current sanction

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Seán Moran

John Costello has questioned the fairness of the black card. Photograph: Inpho

John Costello has questioned the fairness of the black card. Photograph: Inpho

 

Dublin GAA CEO John Costello has advocated the replacement of the GAA’s controversial black card with the introduction of a sin bin.

Writing in his annual report to next week’s county convention, Costello questioned the fairness of the current sanction, which sees a player deemed to have committed a cynical foul - one of five listed infractions - ordered off the field but replaced by another and described it as causing “huge frustration among players and public”.

Citing incidents from this year’s All-Ireland football final and replay, during which Dublin’s James McCarthy and Jonny Cooper and Mayo’s Lee Keegan were black-carded, Costello argues that players - on both sides - guilty of worse infractions had not been disciplined.

“Is dismissal on borderline cases - and we saw quite a lot of them this year - fair on players? No it is not. Is there a better way of dealing with the matter? That’s the big question but just because there’s no easy answer doesn’t mean the pursuit of a workable solution should not be undertaken.”

The sin bin, similar to rugby’s in sending a player off for 10 minutes without replacement, was trialled a decade ago by the GAA and not adopted.

“Was,” asks Costello, “the ‘sin bin’ option discarded without getting proper consideration? It came in for criticism when trialled some years ago but that’s no reason not to reconsider it now.

“It works perfectly well in rugby where players are sent off for 10 minutes. I have no doubt that if our footballers were asked to choose between a 10 minute ‘sin bin’ and a permanent black card dismissal, they would choose the former.

“Obviously, players cannot be allowed to decide the rules but, on an issue like this, their input would be helpful. Being a man down for 10 minutes would punish a team and would also be real deterrent against cynical fouling. In fact, it would probably be harder on a team than losing a player on a black card and having him replaced.

“However, it would - and this is a key point - be fairer on players. Seeing a player sent off on a borderline black card offence is disappointing. And if the last three seasons taught us anything it is this - the rule is causing huge frustration among players and public alike.

“The motivations behind its introduction were sound but the punishment is questionable, especially when there may be a better alternative in the form of a ‘sin bin’. Of course, there may be some other ideas too so, at the very least, let’s have a discussion about them. We owe it to the players and to Gaelic football in general.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.