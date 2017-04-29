Dublin are the last ever Under-21 football champions

Dublin 2-13 Galway 2-7

In the last final at the grade Dessie Farrell’s Dublin ran out convincing winners of the Eirgrid GAA under-21 football title. The final on Saturday evening in Tullamore didn’t spark until the closing 10 minutes but by then the winners had established total control over the match and were able to survive Galway’s defiant flourish at the end to run out champions for the fifth time.

Galway’s sensational semi-final win over Kerry had made them favourites but they struggled to get the same sort of start. In fact it took them until the 58th minute to assemble the 1-7 with which they had bombarded their opponents in the opening 10 minutes a fortnight previously.

Dublin’s methodical play snuffed out space and scoring opportunities. Over the hour the swirling wind caused mischief for both teams but harnessing it in the second half was part of Dublin’s successful strategy.

Despite having a clear advantage in possession and territory Dublin didn’t make this tell on the scoreboard and led by just a point at the break, 0-5 to 0-4. The half had left trailing the idea that the Leinster champions should be making more of their chances. Fairly clearcut goal opportunities went a begging as Colm Basquel was denied in a one-on-one with Ronán Beoláin, who saved well, and Aaron Byrne never got properly behind a shot in the 14th minute and it faded harmlessly wide.

Galway’s Kieran Molloy and Michael Daly tangle with Brian Howard of Dublin under a high ball. Photograph: Inpho

Eoin Murchan marked Galway’s captain and playmaker Michael Daly and although the height differential looked at times comical, the Dublin defender was tenacious and restricted his taller opponent to a point – as well as getting forward to act as the link man in several attacks.

It was a theme of the match that reputations counted for little. Galway’s centrefield of Peter Cooke and Cein D’Arcy had been playing magnificently up to the final and Dublin were forced to replace the injured Andrew Foley after 13 minutes. But Brian Howard followed up on his man-of-the-match display against Donegal in the semi-final with another powerful exhibition of winning possession and covering territory. He was ably assisted by replacement Darren Gavin and Galway were stifled at source.

On the Dublin side, joint-captain and attacking inspiration Con O’Callaghan found his marker Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh in destructive form and the Leitir Mór man kept his illustrious opponent at bay, particularly under high ball – one glorious catch in the 21st minute relieved a potentially dangerous situation with O’Callaghan hovering under Tom Fox’s kicked pass.

Basquel was perpetual motion, maybe unlucky not to make a goal chance count and sufficiently involved to notch two points. Glenn O’Reilly did the same and his first, in 20 seconds, ensured that Dublin led the match from start to finish.

Galway’s Dessie Connelly has a shot blocked by Darren Byrne of Dublin. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Galway showed some of their attacking flourish in the first half: Eoin Finnerty, surrounded by markers, and Cillian McDaid snapping points.

The narrative for the second half would be based on whether Dublin’s control could be prised loose by their opponents or if Galway could make them pay for squandering chances in the first half-hour.

The third quarter took the former direction. Within five minutes the contest was essentially over. Quick-fire points from O’Reilly, Gavin and Dan O’Brien meant that the lead was now double scores and with the match slipping away from Galway, a move started by a mark won by Howard was moved swiftly through Fox and Aaron Byrne, whose driving run broke the defence and whose flipped pass put a goal on a plate for O’Callaghan, who flicked it to the net.

At 1-8 to 0-4, the match looked as closed as a sprung rat-trap but to their credit Galway wouldn’t give up. Their wing backs McDaid and Kieran Molloy were finding space denied to their forward colleagues and a sweeping move between replacement Colin Brady, Daly and another sub Eric Lee released McDaid into space and he swept the ball into the net. Within a minute Molloy added a point and there were just four points in it, 1-10 to 1-6.

The comfort of a six-point victory distorts what happened in the 55th and 56th minute. Corner back Ruiarí Greene, up in attack, was alert to breaking ball in front of the goal but his shot came off the wood work and a minute later replacement Antaine Ó Laoi had a bad miss from a free.

From that kickout Dublin exploited the reprieve and another precise attacking movement sent in Aaron Byrne who finished coolly to the net in the 57th minute for a now unassailable 2-10 to 1-7 lead.

It wasn’t the end of the incidents: an injury-time goal by Colm Brennan trimmed the deficit and at the end corner back Darren Byrne got on the end of another tin-opener of a move only to be rugby-tackled by Pádraic ó Curraoin. O’Callaghan contented himself with a point from the penalty.

DUBLIN: 1 Evan Comerford; 2 Darren Byrne, 6 Seán McMahon, 5 Declan Monaghan; 3 Cillian O’Shea (joint-capt), 4 Eoin Murchan, 7 Cian Murphy; 8 Andrew Foley, 9 Brian Howard (0-1); 15 Dan O’Brien (0-2), 12 Glenn O’Reilly (0-3), 11 Aaron Byrne (1-0); 10 Tom Fox, 13 Colm Basquel (0-2), 14 Con O’Callaghan (joint-capt; 1-3, 0-1 free, 0-1 penalty).

Subs: 24 Darren Gavin (0-1) for Foley (13 mins), 19 Darrah Spillane for Fox (39 mins), 22 Chris Sallier for O’Reilly (46 mins), 21 Andrew McGowan for McMahon (60 mins), 18 Stephen Smith (0-1) for A Byrne (62 mins).

GALWAY: 1 Ronán Ó Beoláin; 3 Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh, 2 Liam Kelly, 4 Ruiarí Greene; 7 Cillian McDaid (1-1), 6 Dylan McHugh, 5 Kieran Molloy (0-1); 8 Peter Cooke (0-1, free), 9 Cein D’Arcy; 12 Paul Mannion (0-1), 11 Michael Daly (0-1), 10 Seán Kelly; 13 Robert Finnerty, 14 Eoin Finnerty (0-1), 15 Dessie Conneely.

Subs: 20 Colin Brady (0-1) for R Finnerty (half-time), 18 Colm Brennan (1-0) for D’Arcy (37 mins), 22 Michael Boyle for Conneely (39 mins), 23 Eric Lee for S Kelly (44 mins), 21 Antaine Ó Laoi for Mannion (54 mins), 17 Pádraic Ó Curraoin (60 mins).

Referee: Ciarán Branagan (Down).