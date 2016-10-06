Dublin and Mayo dominate football All Star nominations

Back-to-back All-Ireland titles has helped earn Dublin 11 All Star football nominations for 2016 – the exact same as beaten finalists Mayo. Together, the two counties account for almost half the 45 nominations for this year’s awards, to be announced at the All Star banquet on November 4th.

The next best represented counties are Tyrone (six) and Tipperary (five), with beaten semi-finalists and Munster champions Kerry receiving just four nominations.

Jointly presented by the GAA and the Gaelic Players Association, and sponsored by Opel, the list of nominations also includes three candidates for the player of the year award: Brian Fenton and Ciarán Kilkenny from Dublin, and Lee Keegan from Mayo.

Three goalkeepers

Only three other counties received nominations: Galway (four); Donegal (three) and Clare (one).

Dublin’s back-to-back winning captain Stephen Cluxton is among the three goalkeepers nominated, having missed out last year when Dublin also received 11 nominations. Mayo’s David Clarke is also nominated for the goalkeeping position, despite not starting last Saturday’s replay defeat to Dublin.

Dublin’s other nominations include defenders Jonny Cooper, Cian O’Sullivan, Philly McMahon, John Small and James McCarthy, although there is no place for Mick Fitzsimons despite his man-of-the-match performance in the replay win over Mayo last Saturday evening.

Mayo’s 11 nominations include Diarmuid O’Connor, also nominated for young player of the year along with Tipperary’s Josh Keane and Jimmy Feehan.

The defeated All-Ireland finalists also achieved the notable feat of having six defenders listed among the nominees: Brendan Harrison, Keith Higgins, Lee Keegan, Colm Boyle, Patrick Durcan and Kevin McLoughlin

Clare midfielder Gary Brennan is rewarded for his prominent role in his county’s march to the All-Ireland quarter-finals by being included in the six-man shortlist for a midfield award. He is Clare’s first footballer to be nominated for an All Star since 1997, when defender Frankie Griffin and forward Martin Daly were nominated.

Tipperary’s impressive march to the All-Ireland semi-final has earned All Star nominations for goalkeeper Evan Comerford, defender Robbie Kiely, midfielder Peter Acheson, and forwards Michael Quinlivan and Conor Sweeney.

Kerry come away with just four nominations in defenders Shane Enright and Killian Young, and forwards Paul Geaney and Paul Murphy.

The All Star team will be selected next month by a panel of national Gaelic Games correspondents, while the Players of the Year awards will be voted on by the players themselves.

All Stars Football Nominations



GOALKEEPERS Evan Comerford (Tipperary), Stephen Cluxton (Dublin), David Clarke (Mayo).



DEFENDERS Jonny Cooper (Dublin), Brendan Harrison (Mayo), Keith Higgins (Mayo), Cian O’Sullivan (Dublin), Lee Keegan (Mayo), Colm Boyle (Mayo), Philly McMahon (Dublin), Ryan McHugh (Donegal), Cathal McCarron (Tyrone), John Small (Dublin), Patrick Durcan (Mayo), Shane Enright (Kerry), Declan Kyne (Galway), James McCarthy (Dublin), Kevin McLoughlin (Mayo), Paddy McGrath (Donegal), Robbie Kiely (Tipperary), Killian Young (Kerry).

MIDFIELDERS Brian Fenton (Dublin), Peter Acheson (Tipperary), Matthew Donnelly (Tyrone), Gary Brennan (Clare), Paul Conroy (Galway), Colm Cavanagh (Tyrone).



FORWARDS Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin), Diarmuid Connolly (Dublin), Dean Rock (Dublin), Kevin McManamon (Dublin), Paul Geaney (Kerry), Michael Quinlivan (Tipperary), Andy Moran (Mayo), Conor Sweeney (Tipperary), Aidan O’Shea (Mayo), Paul Murphy (Kerry), Cillian O’Connor (Mayo), Damien Comer (Galway), Diarmuid O’Connor (Mayo), Peter Harte (Tyrone), Danny Cummins (Galway), Patrick McBrearty (Donegal), Seán Cavanagh (Tyrone), Niall Sludden (Tyrone).



Player of the Year Nominees: Brian Fenton (Dublin), Lee Keegan (Mayo), Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin).

Young Player of the Year Nominees: Diarmuid O’Connor (Mayo), Josh Keane (Tipperary), Jimmy Feehan (Tipperary)