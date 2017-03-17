Dr Crokes outlast Slaughtneil as the Gooch completes major honours list

Dr Crokes 1-9 Slaughtneil 1-7

When fate and destiny collide like this then resistance is ultimately futile, Dr Crokes closing the deal on their own All-Ireland club football ambitions as well as the career of a certain Colm “Gooch” Cooper.

Because whether or not Cooper plays on with Kerry – and he’s yet to make that decision clear – he’s now claimed the only honour in the game that eluded him: five All-Ireland titles with Kerry, eight Munster football titles, and now another All-Ireland with his club.

For Dr Crokes it also bridges the 25-year gap since their first and only other club title, while at the same time handing Slaughtneil another deal in disappointment, this defeat coming just two years their last visit to Croke Park.

It was no thriller and yet a minor classic in cagey and at times frustrating club football, Slaughtneil’s challenge mostly undone just before halftime when they lost key midfielder Paudie Cassidy to a straight red card.

By then already low-scoring – Dr Crokes up 1-6 to 1-5 at the break – only four scores were added in the second half, as the Kerry champions closed out the game with their heads and their hearts, all the while making the extra man count.

Gooch collected 1-2 of his own, including two frees, while Brian Looney hit three from play. Daithi Casey also hit three, including two frees.

Indeed the game began cagey with open curiosity, as if each both teams were sussing each other out, before moving in for the kill. Only that killing never really happened.

Two points each were exchanged: Shane McGuigan and Chris Bradley striking first for Slaughtneil, Brian Looney and Coopers free soon levelling.

But not long after Gavin White missed a sitting goal chance for Crokes, Cassidy took a great pass from Cormac O’Doherty, dribbled beautifully towards the goalmouth, and finished his goal with grace, and with that the Derry champions were up 1-3 to 0-3, on 16 minutes.

Chrissy McKeigue might well have earned them a penalty not longer, breaking up from centre back to find himself hauled down just outside the area; Paul Bradley converted the free.

Still, Crokes didn’t wait long to respond, as on 20 minutes, Daithi Casey’s searing run at goal saw his fist off to Cooper at the last moment, who duly finished into the net with unearthly calmness.

Looney finished off the half with two neatly taken points to them edge Crokes a point in front – just before Slaughtneil then lost that key man just before half time, striking Kieran O’Leary in full view of referee Maurice Deegan, even though the Derry man had just won a free for his team.

It was a crazy move by Cassidy and he knew it, their first-half goal scorer shaking his head in disbelief at himself as he walked into the stand.

Cassidy’s loss proved increasingly costly as the second half, as if Dr Crokes realised that fate and destiny were on their side.

DR CROKES (KERRY): S Murphy; J Payne, M Moloney, L Quinn; D O’Leary, G White, F Fitzgerald; A O’Donovan, J Buckley (capt); A O’Sullivan, G O’Shea, B Looney (0-3); C Cooper (1-2, twofrees), D Casey (0-3, two frees), K O’Leary.

Subs: M Burn (0-1) for O’Sullivan, J Kiely for O’Shea (both 40 mins), T Brosnan for Looney (58 mins), E Brosnan for Casey, C Brady for O’Leary (both 63 mins).

SLAUGHTNEIL (DERRY): A McMullan; B Rogers, P McNeill, K McKaigue; K Feeney, C McKaigue, F McEldowney (capt) (0-1); Patsy Bradley, P Cassidy (1-0); M McGrath, C Bradley (0-2), Shane McGuigan (0-1); Se McGuigan, C O’Doherty, Paul Bradley (0-3, all frees).

Subs: B Cassidy for O’Doherty (48 mins), B McGuigan for Feeney, R Bradley for McGrath (both 52 mins), G Bradley for S McGuigan (53 mins).

Referee: Maurice Deegan (Laois).