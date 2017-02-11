Dr Crokes make light work of Corofin to set up final clash with Slaughtneil

Dr Crokes 2-11 Corofin 0-8

Kieran O’Leary led the way as Dr Crokes from Killarney booked their place in next month’s All-Ireland SFC club final against Slaughtneil of Derry.

O’Leary, dropped from the Kerry squad last year, kicked 0-5 from play in the opening half as they built up an interval lead of double scores.

O’Leary also set up the opening goal for Gavin O’Shea four minutes from the break, with a dipping shot finding the roof of the Corofin net.

Corofin, All-Ireland champions two years ago, found themselves 0-3 to 0-0 behind after just three minutes, but they then rallied once Ian Burke got their first score after ten minutes.

Further efforts from Michael Farragher, Jason Leonard and Gary Sice left just a point between them but Dr Crokes struck for the opening goal to lead by 1-7 to 0-5 at the interval.

Frees from Colm ‘Gooch’ Cooper and Daithi Casey extended the lead for the Munster champions.

But Corofin rallied and while Sice was narrowly off target with a goal effoert, a Jason Leonard point was followed by a brace from Dylan Wall which cut the gap to four going into the final quarter.

However, Casey then soloed from deep inside his own half to set up sub Jordan Kiely for the decisive score, with the sub firing low to the net ten minutes from time.

There was no way back for the Galway champions as their dream of a third All-Ireland crown died as Crokes kept on top.

Sub Tony Brosnan and even goalkeeper Shane Murphy, with a free, wrapped up the win in style as Dr Crokes advanced to the All-Ireland final where they will hope to add to the only crown they won back in 1992 when current manager Pat O’Shea was on the team.

Dr Crokes: S Murphy (0-1, 0-1 frees); J Payne, M Moloney, F Fitzgerald; D O’Leary, G White, L Quinn; A O’Donovan, A O’Sullivan; J Buckley, G O’Shea (1-0), B Looney (0-1); C Cooper (0-1, 0-1 frees), D Casey (0-2, 0-2 frees), K O’Leary (0-5).

Subs: S Doolan for White (29 mins, blood sub), White for Doolan (half-time), M Burns for Looney (42 mins), J Kiely (1-0) for O’Shea (48 mins), T Brosnan (0-1) for Casey (54 mins), Doolan for O’Leary (59 mins), M Milner for Cooper (63 mins).

Corofin: B Power; C Silke, K Fitzgerald, L Silke; K Molloy, C McGrath, C Cunningham; D Burke, R Steede; G Sice (0-2, 0-2 frees), D Wall (0-2), J Leonard (0-2, 0-1 frees); I Burke (0-1), Michael Farragher (0-1), M Lundy.

Subs used: G Higgins for C Silke (36 mins), A Burke for Molloy (38 mins), B O’Donovan for Cunningham (49 mins), C Brady for Wall (51 mins).

Referee: Ciaran Branagan (Down).