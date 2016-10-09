Dr Crokes make Kerry final after Cooper and Fitzgerald see red

Dr Crokes 1-15 Dingle 0-15

Dr Crokes, despite the red-carding of intercounty stars Colm Cooper and Fionn Fitzgerald, grabbed a narrow victory over Dingle in a tight Kerry SFC semi-final in Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney on Sunday.

Crokes’ better spread of scorers was the difference in the end and Eoin Brosnan’s second-half goal was vital as Pat O’Shea’s side advanced to yet another final.

Crokes’ experience was another telling factor in a game where at times Dingle looked the better side but just could not turn possession into scores despite the best efforts of Paul Geaney and Tom O’Sullivan.

Crokes were forced to defend in the final minutes as Dingle went in pursuit of a match-winning goal and Colm Cooper, already on a yellow, received a black card while in injury-time Fionn Fitzgerald received a second yellow.

Crokes led 0-9 to 0-7 at half-time with two points each from Daithi Casey, Brian Looney and Colm Cooper while Tony Brosnan and Kieran O’Leary also contributed.

Dingle had two points each from wing back Tom O’Sullivan and two frees from Conor Geaney while Paul Geaney punched a point and Crokes goalkeeper Shane Murphy had to make a brilliant save to deny Barry O’Sullivan a certain goal.

It was nip and tuck in the second half with points from Cathal Bambury and Paul Geaney levelling the contest while Cooper and Brendan Kelliher swapped points. The goal that decided the contest came in the 38th minute when Crokes veteran Eoin Brosnan finished to the net and Crokes had enough guile to just hang on and reach another final, their first since 2013.

But Dingle will view this as one that one that got away.

DR CROKES: S Murphy (0-1, a 45); J Payne, M Moloney , F Fitzgerald; G White (0-1), A O’Sullivan. D O’Leary; E Brosnan (1-0), J Buckley; D Casey (0-2), G O’Shea, B Looney (0-2); C Cooper (0-4, one free), K O’Leary(0-2), T Brosnan(0-1).

Subs: M Burns (0-1) for B Looney (BC, 37 mins), J Kiely for T Brosnan (39 mins), A O’Donovan (0-1) for E Brosnan (39 mins), M Milner for G O’Shea (48 mins).

DINGLE: GH Curran; TL O’Sullivan, P O’Connor, G Curran; M Flaherty ,B Kelliher (0-1), T O’Sullivan (0-2); B O’Sullivan, D O’Sullivan; P Devane, M Geaney (0-1), C Geaney (0-5, one free); A O’Connor (0-1), P Geaney (0-3, one free), C Bambury (0-2).

Subs: G Hickey-Brosnan for G Curran (half-time), T Sheehy for C Bambury (57 mins).

Referee: S Joy (Laune Rangers).