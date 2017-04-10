Donegal cruise past Derry for first under-21 title since 2010

Champions now face Dublin in All-Ireland semi-final on Saturday after stylish win

Donegal’s Michael Carroll, who scored his side’s third goal, in action against Derry on the Ulster under-21 football final. Photograph: Philip Magowan/Inpho/Presseye

Donegal 3-17 Derry 0-13

Donegal’s first Ulster under-21 football championship title since 2010 was achieved with some style at the Athletic Grounds as they crushed 13-man Derry. But the champions have just five days to recover and prepare for Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin.

Derry came from three points behind to go ahead in the 21st minute through Shane McGuigan, after Lorcan Connor and Michael Langan, with two 45s, had given Donegal a solid start.

But Declan Bonner’s side finished the half strongly with 1-3, including two spectacular Jason McGee points.

Jamie Brennan dribbled through soccer-style to set up a 29th minute goal for Connors, sending Donegal in with a 1-8 to 0-7 interval lead.

Derry had full-back Oisin Duffin sent off five minutes into the second half, and their opponents stretched the advantage with scores from Connor, Cian Mulligan and Langan.

Daire Ó Baoill, Cian Mulligan and Brennan ran relentlessly at the Oak Leaf defence, which finally collapsed as Donegal struck for two late goals.

Substitute Ethan O’Donnell darted through for a fine solo strike, before midfielder Michael Carroll punched home his side’s third in stoppage time.

DONEGAL: D Rodgers; C Morrison (0-1), S McMenamin, B McCole; C Mulligan (0-1), D Ó Baoill, E Bán Gallagher (0-1); T McClenaghan, J McGee (0-2); M Carroll (1-2), S McBrearty, C Kelly; L Connor (1-5 (0-5f), M Langan (0-3, 1f, 2 ’45), J Brennan (0-1). Subs: C Doherty for Kelly (24), N O’Donnell (0-1) for McBreaty (40), E O’Donnell (1-0) for Doherty (53), C McLaughlin for Connor (56), C McGonigle for Langan (58), D Monagle for Mulligan (60)

DERRY: B McKinless; N Keenan (0-1), O Duffin, C McGrogan; C Mulholland (0-1), M McEvoy, J Curran (0-1); J Doherty (0-1), P Kearney; P Hagan (0-2, 1f), D Curran, P Coney (0-1); D Tallon (0-4, 4f), S McGuigan (0-1), C Doherty (0-1). Subs: T Flanagan for McGuigan (BC 35), E McGill for Curran (43), J Donaghy for Doherty (43), F Kearney for Coney (56)

Referee: S Hurson (Tyrone).

