Division One: Donegal ruin Roscommon’s Hyde Park party

Honours even as Monaghan host near neighbours Cavan in low-scoring encounter

Updated: Sun, Feb 12, 2017, 16:34
Eamon Donoghue

Donegal and Roscommon was a lively first game for the new Dr Hyde Park playing surface. Photograph: Inpho

Donegal and Roscommon was a lively first game for the new Dr Hyde Park playing surface. Photograph: Inpho

 

Eoin McHugh’s late injury time winner gave Donegal the two points on the day Roscommon finally unveiled their new Dr Hyde Park playing surface.

Not the result the big day, and the beautiful looking new pitch were supposed to summon for the Rossies. Although the quality of encounter in trying conditions certainly satisfied the excited home support.

The diminutive McHugh upset the party however with his late point, after the home team had themselves struck a late goal to level matters entering injury time.

Roscommon played with the wind advantage in the first half but struggled to get a foothold on proceedings - with Michael Murphy coming out to midfield and dominating the aerial contest.

A Ciarán Murtagh goal however gave Roscommon a 1-7 to 0-7 half-time lead.

The teams were level after 51 minutes but Donegal kicked the next three points to lead with five minutes remaining.

Conor Devaney then stepped up to score a second goal for the Rossies, but the visitors withheld the momentum and it was them who came up with the winner two minutes into injury time.

Meanwhile bragging rights were shared between Monaghan and Cavan in the day’s other Division One contest.

There were just six points kicked between the two teams in the first half, three apiece as conditions played their part at St Mary’s Park.

After 15 minutes of the second half Monaghan had doubled their account, with the visitors trailing by the minimum.

Monaghan increased their lead through Fintan Kelly on 48 minutes but would not score again. Cavan drew level through big Gearóid McKiernan just ahead of the hour mark. And for the final 16 minutes of play there were no more scores.

Roscommon 2-9 Donegal 0-16

Monaghan 0-7 Cavan 0-7

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.