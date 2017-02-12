Division One: Donegal ruin Roscommon’s Hyde Park party

Eoin McHugh’s late injury time winner gave Donegal the two points on the day Roscommon finally unveiled their new Dr Hyde Park playing surface.

Not the result the big day, and the beautiful looking new pitch were supposed to summon for the Rossies. Although the quality of encounter in trying conditions certainly satisfied the excited home support.

The diminutive McHugh upset the party however with his late point, after the home team had themselves struck a late goal to level matters entering injury time.

Roscommon played with the wind advantage in the first half but struggled to get a foothold on proceedings - with Michael Murphy coming out to midfield and dominating the aerial contest.

A Ciarán Murtagh goal however gave Roscommon a 1-7 to 0-7 half-time lead.

The teams were level after 51 minutes but Donegal kicked the next three points to lead with five minutes remaining.

Conor Devaney then stepped up to score a second goal for the Rossies, but the visitors withheld the momentum and it was them who came up with the winner two minutes into injury time.

Meanwhile bragging rights were shared between Monaghan and Cavan in the day’s other Division One contest.

There were just six points kicked between the two teams in the first half, three apiece as conditions played their part at St Mary’s Park.

After 15 minutes of the second half Monaghan had doubled their account, with the visitors trailing by the minimum.

Monaghan increased their lead through Fintan Kelly on 48 minutes but would not score again. Cavan drew level through big Gearóid McKiernan just ahead of the hour mark. And for the final 16 minutes of play there were no more scores.

Roscommon 2-9 Donegal 0-16

Monaghan 0-7 Cavan 0-7