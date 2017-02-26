Division One: Donegal grind out draw against Dublin

Michael Murphy whipped over an injury-time free to give Donegal a draw against Dublin at Ballybofey on Sunday afternoon.

For Jim Gavin’s team it’s a second draw in a row - with their unbeaten run now extended to a stunning 32 games.

Dublin were in control of proceedings in the first half when Donegal struck for two goals in a minute - the first a scrappy effort from Jason McGee who pounced on a rebound after Donegal had been denied by Cluxton. The second was a lovely finish from Ryan McHugh, under the body of the Dublin goalkeeper.

Before the goals the visitors led by three, after them they were ahead by three - and they held on to that lead until the interval.

Murphy slotted a free in the first minute of the second half, but Donegal would not score again until the 65th minute.

That was to make it a one point game - Donegal 2-4 Dublin 1-8 - after Niall Scully had raised a green flag for the All-Ireland champions on 53 minutes.

Dublin tried to see the game out by holding on to possession, however Eamon Doherty was at the heart of a rapid turnover and won a 25m free to the left of the posts.

Up stepped Murphy to bend it in off the ground and earn Donegal a crucial point.

Elsewhere and 14-man Kerry were beaten by Monaghan - who remain unbeaten in Division One, now topping the table after three rounds.

Kerry trailed by three on 69 minutes when Bryan Sheehan was red carded having only recently come on to the field.

Brendan Kealy and Barry John Keane both added points after that, but Monaghan held on for the one point victory at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Having played with the wind advantage the Kingdom led at the change-of-ends 1-5 to 1-3. The goals coming from Tadhg Morley and the fit-again Jack McCarron.

Gavin Doogan scored a goal five minutes into the second half which drew matters level.

The teams were level again on 54 minutes but Monaghan kicked on, and Kerry’s response was too little too late.

Earlier Storm Ewan scored a direct hit on the all-Ulster clash between Tyrone and Cavan in Omagh - which was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Healy Park.

Tyrone officials had already moved the hurling game against Donegal to Carrickmore due to the heavy rain before referee David Gough called off the Division One football clash just over half an hour before throw-in.

A date has yet to be set for the refixture.

Donegal 2-5 Dublin 1-8

Kerry 1-10 Monaghan 2-8

Tyrone v Cavan postponed