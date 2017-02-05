Division Four: Wexford hold on after late Limerick goal

Wexford 0-14 Limerick 1-8

Wexford delivered a strong second-half performance to see off Limerick at Innovate Wexford Park on Sunday.

Limerick led after 20 minutes 0-5 to 0-2, with three Séamus O’Carroll points, along with efforts from Ger Collins and Jamie Lee, with Ciarán Lyng and PJ Banville responding for the home side. Wexford finished the half with four unanswered.

Wexford stretched their lead to 0-10 to 0-7 lead by the 5erd minute through points from Eoghan Nolan, a Benville free, John Tubritt and a Shane Roche 45.

Wexford looked comfortable until Danny Neville punched a 66th minute goal to leave just the minimum separating the sides, but points from Tiernan Rossiter and a Banville free clinched both points for the homeside.

Wicklow 0-10 Leitrim 1-17

Leitrim had a dream start when Ryan O’Rourke scored a goal after 43 seconds to set the tone for their competent performance over an abject Wicklow team.

It’s unclear whether Wicklow won any kick-out in the match and handing possession to Leitrim was a recipe for disaster. Wicklow couldn’t get the ball forward into their attack and didn’t score for 20 minutes in the first half during which time Leitrim kicked five points to take control of the match.

They led by 1-8 to 0-4 at half-time and Wicklow never got any closer in the second half as Leitrim closed out the game and came away with the two points.

Westmeath 2-10 Carlow 2-10

A great goal in injury-time from substitute Shane O’Neill earned Carlow a deserved share of the points against Westmeath in a keenly contested opener played in ideal conditions for football in Mullingar.

John Heslin opened the scoring with a goal for Westmeath after just 19 seconds.

However, an eighth-minute penalty from Paul Broderick brought Carlow back into contention and they should have led by more than one point at half-time (1-4 to 1-3).

Westmeath had marginally the better of the exchanges in the second half and they looked to have secured full points when James Dolan found the net from close range with normal time elapsed, but O’Neill’s late strike tied up the scoring.

Waterford 2-16 London 1-8

Waterford got their off to a winning start with a comfortable 11-point victory over London at in Ardmore.

Five points in succession from Patrick Hurney (2), Paul Whyte (2) and Michael O’Halloran just before the break left the home side leading 0-09 to 0-05 at the break. It should have been even more decisive as Tom McGlinchey’s men missed a number of gilt-edged goal chances, including a penalty which Paul Whyte blazed wide after seven minutes.

With the breeze advantage on the turnover Waterford dominated and found the net through Paul Whyte after 48 minutes and from Gavin Crotty with just minutes to play.

Rory Mason did convert from the penalty spot in injury-time but it was no consolation for a well-beaten exiles side.