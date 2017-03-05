Division Four: Wexford and Westmeath stay on course

Wexford 1-13 Wicklow 0-13

A 10-minute spell in the second half, when Wexford scored five points without reply, was enough for victory as Séamus McEnaney’s team kept their promotion hopes alive.

Niall Hughes’ first half goal, the only raised green flag of the game, ultimately proved the difference between the teams.

Wicklow put in a far better shift than in their earlier league rounds, and actually led on four occasions against the Division Four leaders, limiting Wexford to 1-4 in the first half.

Wicklow went in level at half time but against the wind, with Ciaran Lyng scoring two excellent points, they couldn’t push on in the second half and cause an upset.

They searched for a goal however in the final five minutes to salvage a result, but the hosts held on.

Waterford 2-11 Westmeath 3-13

Westmeath’s push for an immediate return to Division Three took another major step forward as they saw off Waterford in a contest which wasn’t as close as the final scoreline might suggest.

Tom Cribben’s side critically won the toss and played with the strong Ardmore wind at their backs - with which they took full advantage and led by 1-9 to 0-1 at the break. Kieran Martin scored his team’s goal in the 23rd minute - the first of his two goals.

Only for some heroic goalkeeping by Stephen Enright and Waterford would have been even further in arrears at the interval.

But despite second-half goals from Waterford’s Joey Veale and Gavin Crotty, Westmeath’s win was never really in doubt and they were full value for their win.

Martin’s second and a Thomas O’Gorman own-goal eased them to their third victory of the campaign.

Leitrim 2-14 Carlow 2-14

Leitrim survived a late Carlow rally to secure a vital victory in a tense and exciting game at Carrick-on-Shannon.

Leitrim dominated the first half exchanges but some erratic shooting allowed a defensive minded Carlow to keep in touch. The scoreboard read 0-6 apiece at the interval.

Two second half goals by Gary Plunkett put Leitrim six points ahead with 20 minutes remaining but Carlow responded with two goals of their own, the second an equalising penalty by Ciaran Moran with four minutes remaining.

However Leitrim dug deep and an extra time Emlyn Mulligan free from over 45m put them back ahead. Followed by an insurance point from substitute Brendan Gallagher, to seal a merited and hard fought win for the home team.

Limerick 1-13 London 0-12

Limerick edged London in the first GAA league game in either code to be played on the 3G surface at University of Limerick on Saturday.

Limerick got off to a great start with three early points before London registered their first score of the encounter.

After some more Limerick dominance, three points in a row from the exiles left only one between them at the interval - Limerick 0-6 London 0-5.

Limerick’s Johnny McCarthy was black carded two minutes before the break, but his team still had enough about them to stay in control.

The only goal of the game arrived after 43 minutes when James Naughton’s floated in 45 was fisted in by Cian Sheehan. Gavin McEvoy left with no chance in the London net, as the hosts surged into a 1-9 to 0-6 lead.

Nevertheless London twice came back to within two points, but two late scores by Ger Collins and Seán Mcsweeney settled matters.