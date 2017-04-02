Division Four round-up: Westmeath sign off with London rout

Westmeath 3-26 London 1-9

Westmeath finished off the round robin section of Division 4 with a facile win over London in glorious conditions at Mullingar on Sunday.

It was one-way traffic from the opening whistle. Three Westmeath goals - all palmed to the net from point-blank range - from John Connellan, Shane Dempsey and David Lynch, in the seventh, eighth and 24th minutes respectively, helped the home team to a 3-19 to 0-3 lead at the interval.

London had the small consolation of outscoring the table-toppers in the second half, albeit four key players were rested by Tom Cribbin at half-time. The Exiles scored the last 1-3 of the game, the goal coming from sub John Daly in the 70th minute.

Westmeath: S Gallagher; J Rock (0-1), F Boyle, K Daly (0-1); C Boyle (0-3), P Holloway, N Mulligan (0-1); A Stone, G Egan; D Glennon (0-1), C McCormack (0-3), D Lynch (1-1); S Dempsey (1-4), J Heslin (0-5, three frees), J Connellan (1-6, two frees). Subs: D Corroon for Egan (h-t), A Gaughan for Stone (h-t), T McDaniel for Heslin (h-t), J Egan for Lynch (h-t), S Corcoran for Mulligan (50 mins), A Gardiner for F Boyle (54 mins).

London: C Campbell; C Dunne, C Coyne, C O’Neill; P Butler, R Jones, M Jordan (0-1); G Crowley, C Óg Greene; J Branagan (0-1), R Mason (0-5, two frees), C Doran; D Moore, L Gavaghan (0-1), K Butler. Subs: K Hughes (0-1) for Jones (50 mins), M Carroll for Doran (50 mins), D Ryan for Coyne (59 mins), D Carrabine for Jordan (59 mins), A Moyles for Moore (60 mins), J Daly (1-0) for K Butler (63 mins).

Referee: P Faloon (Down).

Carlow 2-14 Wexford 1-7

Carlow footballers completed their National Football League campaign with a double scores win over already promoted Wexford at Netwatch Cullen Park on Sunday, in a dead rubber and also a dress rehearsal for the meeting between these south east neighbours at the same venue on May 19th in the Leinster SFC.

Carlow raced into an early 0-4 to nil lead with three points from Paul Broderick and one from Darragh Foley.

It took Wexford 21 minutes to register a score, a pointed free from Donal Shanley, and they trailed 0-6 to 0-4 at half time.

Carlow remained in charge and put their stamp on proceedings with a brace of goals from substitute Jamie Clarke after 47 minutes and a second on 70 minutes from a penalty, which earned Wexford’s right full forward a second yellow card.

Carlow: C Kearney; B J Molloy, S Redmond, K Nolan; D Moran, G Kelly(0-1), M Rennick (0-1); D Foley (0-2, 0-1 free), S Murphy; G Power, S O’Neill (0-2, 0-1 free), S Gannon; P Broderick (0-6, 0-3 frees), A Kelly, J Murphy. Subs: J Clarke 2-0, 1-0 pen.) for Power (40); C Crowley for Nolan (51); B Cawley for Rennick (53); J Kennedy for A Kelly (54); S Bambrick for Broderick (62); D Crooks for J Murphy (68).

Wexford: R Farrell; J Leacy, J Rossiter, R Devereux; A Flynn (1-2), N Rossiter, T Rossiter; N Hughes, C Kehoe (0-1); J Firman, P Curtis, J Stafford; D Shanley (0-3, all frees) M O’Regan (0-1), P J Banville Subs: S Byrne 5 for Kehoe (h/t); S Gaul for J Rossiter (h/t); E Nolan for Hughes (45); R Nolan for Curtis (50); K O’Grady for Banville (54); J Tubritt for Firman (68).

Referee: A Kissane (Waterford).

Limerick 2-13 Wicklow 2-09

Limerick got off to a poor start but came good in the second half to make it four wins from their last four starts when they beat Wicklow in Newcastle west.

The visitors looked like ending Limerick’s run when they jumped into a 1-1 lead inside two minutes with Paddy Byrne getting the goal.

Danny Neville had Limerick’s first point but Limerick, playing against the breeze, had a goal from Seamus O’Carroll to make it 1-3 each after nineteen minutes.

It was close for the remainder of the half with Wicklow getting a second goal four minutes from half time with a superb long range strike from Mark Kennedy.

By halftime Wicklow led 2-5 to 1-6 but when Neville had Limerick’s second goal it edged them back into the lead 2-9 to 2-7.

The introduction of Jamie Lee for the last fourteen minutes had a significant influence as he scored four points from play.

But Neville, with 1-5 (0-2 f)was Limerick’s match winner on an afternoon when they had to make three changes before the start and lost Dan Daly through injury after only five minutes.

Wicklow also had to make two late changes and had their star in Mark Kenny who scored 1-4 (0-2f) but they will regret scoring only four points in the second half.

Limerick: B Scanlon 0-1 (1’45’); G Noonan, J McCarthy, S O’Dea; D Daly, I Corbett, P Quinn; D Treacy, D Ward; P Nash, J Naughton, S O’Carroll 1-0; S McSweeney 0-2 (2f), D Neville 1-5 (0-2f), P Scanlon 0-1 (f). Subs: T McCarthy for Daly injd 5 mins, J McGarry for Naughton h-t), B O’Donovan for Nash 50, J Lee 0-4 for P Scanlon (56), J Ryan for McSweeney (61), P White for Quinn (66).

Wicklow: M Jackson 0-1 (1 ‘45’); E Murtagh, R O’Brien, J Snell; D Hayden 0-2, D Healy, C Hyland; R Finn 0-1, D Boothman; C Ffrench, S Kelly, M Kenny1-5 (0-2f); P Byrne 1-0, P Traynor, J Crowe. Subs: B Kennedy for Traynor (55), C McGorman for Murtagh (66).

Referee: K Murphy, Cork.