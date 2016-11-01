Dick Clerkin announces Monaghan retirement

The GAA’s current longest-serving player, Dick Clerkin, has announced his inter-county retirement.

The Monaghan stalwart confirmed his decision to bring his long playing career to an end in the Irish Examiner on Tuesday morning.

Clerkin was the last remaining player to have made his debut before the millennium, having first appeared for his county against rivals Cavan in September 1999.

In his column Clerkin bids an emotional farewell to his 17-year career with Monaghan, he writes: “Alison and I are finally settled in Monaghan now. With two exuberant boys, Cailean and Daragh, at our feet, a storied football career pales in significance to the fulfilling life we have built together, surrounded by family and friends.

“Seventeen years ago my mother and father set me on a journey and have provided unwavering support ever since. I hope I made them proud.”