Diarmuid Connolly to appeal 12-week ban – report

Dublin forward is set to be out until August after he pushed an official in Portlaoise

Dublin’s Diarmuid Connolly speaks to linesman Ciaran Branagan. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

Diarmuid Connolly will appeal his 12-week suspension for pushing an official during Dublin’s win over Carlow, according to The Irish News.

Following a CCCC meeting last week the Dublin forward was given a proposed 12-week ban for laying a hand on linesman Ciaran Branagan while remonstrating with him.

The ban would rule Connolly out until August but The Irish News says that he has launched an appeal and the Central Hearings Committee are likely to hear it in the coming days.

The incident was preceded by Connolly grabbing the ball and being surrounded and jostled by three Carlow players. His remonstration with the linesman took place as he re-entered the field.

The suspension if confirmed will put Connolly, an All Star, out of commission until the weekend of Dublin’s All-Ireland semi-final should the team retain its Leinster title and win the subsequent All-Ireland quarter-final.

