Derry burst Kildare bubble with last gasp win

Derry 1-18 Kildare 1-17

Derry sealed a dramatic last gasp victory at Celtic Park when an Emmett McGuckin goal deep in injury time snatched a one point win over Kildare.

In a wonderfully open contest which swayed one way and the next, the Lillywhites looked set to extend their lead at the top of Division Two when Fergal Conway’s fisted point in the 70th minute handed his side a two point advantage. However, Damian Barton’s men rallied one last time and when Ryan Bell’s shot was only parried by Kildare ‘keeper Mark Donnellan, Emmett McGuckin was Derry’s fox in the box to jab the ball into the back of the net to herald the Oakleafer’s first win of the campaign.

Four successive Kildare wides meant that the hosts were fortunate to trail by 1-10 to 0-8 at the interval. Chris Healy marked his first senior start for the Lilywhites with the only goal of the first 35 minutes, clinically finishing after Neil Flynn’s quick thinking caught the Derry rearguard napping.

With as many as nine players all working the scoreboard in the first half alone, Kildare looked the side the most likely but opponents Derry came roaring out for the second half and their eight consecutive points on the restart laid the foundations for a sterling come-back win.

DERRY: C McLarnon, N Keenan, C Nevin, P Hagan, N Forester, O Duffin, M McEvoy, J Kielt (0-9, 0-5fs), C McAtamney (0-1), E Lynn (0-1), E McGuckin (1-1), C McWilliams (0-3), D Tallon (0-1), N Loughlin (0-2), B Heron

Subs: O Hegarty for P Hagan (23), R Bell for D Tallon (65), M Craig for O Duffin (68), G O’Neill for C McWilliams (70)

KILDARE: M Donnellan, M O’Grady, D Hyland, O Lyons, J Byrne (0-1), E Doyle, K Cribbin (0-1), K Feely (0-1), T Moolick (0-1), F Conway (0-2), N Kelly (0-3), P Kelly, N Flynn (0-5, 0-4fs), D Flynn (0-3), C Healy (1-0)

Subs: C McNally for K Cribbin (45), E Callaghan for C Healy (56), F Dowling for T Moolick (60), S Ryan for J Byrne (BC 60)

Referee: S Hurson (Tyrone)