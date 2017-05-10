David Clifford scoring masterclass helps Kerry put Cork to sword

Skipper scores 2-8 as Kingdom bounce back from conceding early goal

Cork’s Colm O’Callaghan tries to control the ball as Kerry’s Cian Gammell closes in to challenge during the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship semi-final at Páirc Uí Rinn. Photograph: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

Cork 1-10 Kerry 2-17

Despite conceding a shock goal after just nine seconds, Munster and All-Ireland minor champions Kerry qualified for another provincial final with an impressive win over Cork at Páirc Uí Rinn on Wednesday night.

Evan Murphy claimed the goal after Mark Keane won the throw-in and soloed through, but Kerry didn’t panic as captain David Clifford gave a masterclass in finishing.

His goals after seven and 26 minutes helped the All-Ireland champions for the past three years race into a 2-9 to 1-5 half-time lead.

Kerry controlled the second half, though goalkeeper Deividas Uosis brilliantly saved a Damien Gore penalty and then denied Keane with another fine stop.

CORK: K McMahon; L Finn, W Ronan, D Ward; J Harrington, P O’Driscoll, J McCarthy; M Keane (0-1), R Walsh; E Murphy (1-2, one 45), C O’Callaghan, (capt), J Murphy; M Cronin, D Gore (0-4, two frees), C O’Mahony.

Subs: C Myers-Murray (0-3) for O’Mahony (inj, 25 mins), C Barrett for J Murphy (half-time), D O’Mahony for Ronan (39 mins), S Hickey for Walsh and S Meehan for McCarthy (both 42 mins), R O’Driscoll for Harrington (black card, 45 mins).

KERRY: D Uosis; R O’Neill, C O’Donoghue, C Gammell (0-1); M Potts, E Horan, N Donohue; B Mahony, D O’Connor; A Donoghue (0-1), D Clifford (capt) (2-8, three frees), Donal O’Sullivan (0-2, one free); F Clifford (0-1), Donnchadh O’Sullivan (0-2), B Friel (0-1).

Subs: J Griffin (0-1) for Friel (36 mins), M Slattery for Donnchadh O’Sullivan (47 mins), C O’Reilly for F Clifford (49 mins), P Warren for Donal O’Sullivan (55 mins), S O’Leary for O’Neill and M O’Leary for Gammell (both 59 mins).

Referee: A Kissane (Waterford)

