D-Day: Who has been relegated and who has been promoted?

Roscommon and Cavan have been relegated from Division One of the national football league with Dublin and Kerry to meet in next Sunday’s final.

Jack McCaffrey’s 70th minute goal proved decisive in an entertaining encounter in Clones, leaving his team at the top of the table, and extending their unbeaten record to 36 games.

Meanwhile Roscommon finally picked up their first points of the campaign with a home win over Cavan, a result which sees the latter join them in Division two next year.

Mayo did what was needed in beating Donegal 1-12 to 0-13, but Cavan’s defeat meant that they were safe irregardless of that result.

While Kerry’s greater scoring difference means that they pip Donegal and Monaghan to a place in the decider, after their 1-21 to 2-11 win over Tyrone.

Division Two: Kildare had already earned their place back in Division One before Sunday’s final round, a second consecutive promotion which means they are back in the top flight in 2018 for the first time since 2014. Galway join them after a one point win over the Lillywhites, meaning that Meath miss out despite a 3-19 to 1-13 win over Clare.

Relegated from Division Two are Derry, despite beating Fermanagh 2-8 to 0-13, with the latter joining them after Down saved themselves from back-to-back relegations with a draw against Cork.

In Division Three Louth had already secured promotion leaving Tipperary and Armagh to fight it out for the second spot in next years’s second tier, and Saturday’s final. And Kieran McGeeney’s team were edged after a late Tipperary goal, Michael Quinlivan raising the green flag to edge a very close encounter at the Athletic Grounds.

Laois dropped out of Division Three after they were beaten by Offaly (3-15 to 4-11), and Antrim go down with them after they drew with Longford. The Midland county being saved by their greater scoring difference.

Division Four had already been decided prior to the final round of games, with Westmeath and Wexford topping the table. They’ll meet in the final in Croke Park on Saturday.