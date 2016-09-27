Cork GAA legend Valerie Mulcahy signs for Cork City

Cork GAA legend Valerie Mulcahy has signed for Cork City FC in the Women’s National League.

Mulcahy won 10 All-Ireland titles during a glittering career with Cork before her retirement from inter-county football in April.

And now the 33-year-old has joined the Leesiders for the rest of the season as they look to register their first points following four consecutive defeats.

Mulcahy featured for Cork City in the inaugural season of the WNL, and scored the winning goal in the club’s maiden league victory.

On her return to the club she said: “I’m really excited to be back at Cork Cityand playing in the Women’s National League. We have a good squad with plenty of talented young players and it’s a nice challenge for us to be competing in the WNL.

“I think I can add a bit of experience and hopefully contribute to the club collecting some points throughout the season. I’m looking forward to enjoying playing sport.”

Mulcahy, who works as a PE and maths teacher, could feature in Wednesday night’s fixture against fellow-strugglers Kilkenny United.