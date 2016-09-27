Cork GAA legend Valerie Mulcahy signs for Cork City

Mulcahy won 10 All-Ireland football titles before inter-county retirement in April

Former Cork GAA star Valerie Mulcahy has signed for Cork City FC. Photograph: Inpho

Former Cork GAA star Valerie Mulcahy has signed for Cork City FC. Photograph: Inpho

 

Cork GAA legend Valerie Mulcahy has signed for Cork City FC in the Women’s National League.

Mulcahy won 10 All-Ireland titles during a glittering career with Cork before her retirement from inter-county football in April.

And now the 33-year-old has joined the Leesiders for the rest of the season as they look to register their first points following four consecutive defeats.

Mulcahy featured for Cork City in the inaugural season of the WNL, and scored the winning goal in the club’s maiden league victory.

On her return to the club she said: “I’m really excited to be back at Cork Cityand playing in the Women’s National League. We have a good squad with plenty of talented young players and it’s a nice challenge for us to be competing in the WNL.

“I think I can add a bit of experience and hopefully contribute to the club collecting some points throughout the season. I’m looking forward to enjoying playing sport.”

Mulcahy, who works as a PE and maths teacher, could feature in Wednesday night’s fixture against fellow-strugglers Kilkenny United.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.