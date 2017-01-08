Connacht FL: NUIG take advantage of Mayo’s 27 absences

NUIG 1-21 Mayo 2-16

With 27 of the Mayo senior football team panel holidaying in South Africa manager Stephen Rochford, who declined the trip abroad, had little choice but to field a vastly inexperienced side for this first round Connacht FBD league opener against NUIG.

He won’t be too dissapointed with a two-point defeat as he ran the rule over a number of players some of whom may graduate to the senior panel for the forthcoming National Football League.

Mayo were in this game to the very end and might have snatched it at the death when James Durcan- twin-brother of county player Patrick - forced a fine save from NUIG goalkeeper Tadgh O’Malley.

However it would have been grand larceny had Mayo snatched a win in injury-time as the Galway students were the stronger force, particularly in the second half half when Mayo lost full-back Ray O’Malley to a second yellow card with fifteen minutes to go as the experience of Damien Comer and Michael Daly kicked in.

The sides were level at the break 2-7 to 0-13, the Mayo goals coming in a five-minute period towards the end of the half, the first from the penalty spot after Neil Douglas was taken down in the square and the Castlebar Mitchels man, one of seven from the club on the starting 15, placed the ball in to the top right hand corner of the net.

The second goals also came from another Mitchels’ man, Danny Kirby, who drilled low to the bottom corner.

But the game soon swung towards NUIG, who hit 1-5 without reply to take control ten minutes into the second half, the goal coming from Comer who beat Rory Byrne with a low stinging shot to the bottom corner of the net.

Mayo had taken a two point lead at that stage -2-11 to 0-15- but back-to-back points from Adam Gallagher followed by Comer’s goal and another Gallagher free and a fine point from play from Comer shot NUIG two clear.

NUIG: T O’Malley, S Brennan, J Kennedy, A O’Connor, K Molloy (0-1), M McClean, E Boland, M Barrett, E Tierney (0-3), S Conroy, M Daly (0-4), A Gallagher (0-9, 3F, R Greene, D Comer (1-3, O Gallagher (0-1). Subs: K Quinn for McClean (40), D McCormack for Barrett (50), A McCormack for Boland (54).

MAYO: R Byrne, N McMenamon, R O’Malley, D Newcombe, B McDermott, E O’ Reilly, M Plunkett, S Nally (0-2), D Kirby (1-0), F McDonagh (0-1), C Costello, F Boland (0-4), L Irwin (0-3, 3F), N Douglas (1-1, pen, 1f), B Reape (0-3). Subs: F Duffy (0-1) for Reape (53), J Forkan for Costello (56), J McCormack for McDonagh (59), J Durcan for Irwin (60), D Cannon for Nally (65).

Referee: B Judge (Sligo).

Roscommon 6-21 IT Sligo 0-15

Roscommon sauntered to a 24-point success against IT Sligo in a mismatch at Boyle.

Andrew Glennon scored a hat-trick of goals on his competitive debut as Ciarán Murtagh, Diarmuid Murtagh and another debutant, Shane Killoran, also raised green flags.

Kevin McStay’s charges were 2-16 to 0-3 ahead at the break and won six out of the contest’s seven marks over the 70 minutes.

IT Sligo enjoyed more success on the scoreboard after the break, but Roscommon were already thinking about NUI Galway’s challenge next weekend.

“We got a run on them early and the game was over at half time,” said McStay. “Other than it being a good workout for us and seeing some of the new lads in this environment, there wasn’t a whole lot you could read into it.”

ROSCOMMON: D O’Malley; D Murray, S Mullooly, R Stack (0-1); G Patterson, U Harney (0-1), P Brogan; T O’Rourke, C Shine (0-1); S Killoran (1-2), C Murtagh (1-6, two frees), E Smith; D Murtagh (1-2, 1-0 pen, one free), D Smith (0-4), A Glennon (3-1).

Subs: B Murtagh for Mullooly, C Devaney (0-1) for C Murtagh, T Featherston for Murray (all half-time); K Kilcline (0-2) for E Smith (48 mins).

IT SLIGO: D Cafferky; D McConnon, P Neilan, A Dunne; R Gorman (0-1), E McGrath (0-1), C Surlis; R Connolly (0-1), D Curran; A McClean, K McBrearty, K Rudden; C McGettigan (0-2), J Shaughnessy (0-5, all frees), C Reape (0-3, two 45s).

Subs: R Gallagher for Curran (21 mins); C Byrne for Rudden (48 mins); A Wharton (0-2) for Reape (63 mins).

Referee: J Henry (Mayo).