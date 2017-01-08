Connacht FL: NUIG take advantage of Mayo’s 27 absences

NUIG 1-21 Mayo 2-16

With 27 of the Mayo senior football team panel holidaying in South Africa manager Stephen Rochford, who declined the trip abroad, had little choice but to field a vastly inexperienced side for this first round Connacht FBD league opener against NUIG.

He won’t be too dissapointed with a two-point defeat as he ran the rule over a number of players some of whom may graduate to the senior panel for the forthcoming National Football League.

Mayo were in this game to the very end and might have snatched it at the death when James Durcan- twin-brother of county player Patrick - forced a fine save from NUIG goalkeeper Tadgh O’Malley.

However it would have been grand larceny had Mayo snatched a win in injury-time as the Galway students were the stronger force, particularly in the second half half when Mayo lost full-back Ray O’Malley to a second yellow card with fifteen minutes to go as the experience of Damien Comer and Michael Daly kicked in.

The sides were level at the break 2-7 to 0-13, the Mayo goals coming in a five-minute period towards the end of the half, the first from the penalty spot after Neil Douglas was taken down in the square and the Castlebar Mitchels man, one of seven from the club on the starting 15, placed the ball in to the top right hand corner of the net.

The second goals also came from another Mitchels’ man, Danny Kirby, who drilled low to the bottom corner.

But the game soon swung towards NUIG, who hit 1-5 without reply to take control ten minutes into the second half, the goal coming from Comer who beat Rory Byrne with a low stinging shot to the bottom corner of the net.

Mayo had taken a two point lead at that stage -2-11 to 0-15- but back-to-back points from Adam Gallagher followed by Comer’s goal and another Gallagher free and a fine point from play from Comer shot NUIG two clear.

ADVERTISEMENT

NUIG: T O’Malley, S Brennan, J Kennedy, A O’Connor, K Molloy (0-1), M McClean, E Boland, M Barrett, E Tierney (0-3), S Conroy, M Daly (0-4), A Gallagher (0-9, 6F, R Greene, D Comer (1-3, O Gallagher (0-1). Subs: K Quinn for McClean (40), D McCormack for Barrett (50), A McCormack for Boland (54).

MAYO: R Byrne, N McMenamon, R O’Malley, D Newcombe, B McDermott, E O’ Reilly, M Plunkett, S Nally (0-2), D Kirby (1-0), F McDonagh (0-1), C Costello, F Boland (0-4), L Irwin (0-3, 3F), N Douglas (1-1, pen, 1f), B Reape (0-3). Subs: F Duffy (0-1) for Reape (53), J Forkan for Costello (56), J McCormack for McDonagh (59), J Durcan for Irwin (60), D Cannon for Nally (65).

Referee: B Judge (Sligo).

Roscommon 6-21 IT Sligo 0-15

Roscommon sauntered to a 24-point success against IT Sligo in a mismatch at Boyle.

Andrew Glennon scored a hat-trick of goals on his competitive debut as Ciarán Murtagh, Diarmuid Murtagh and another debutant, Shane Killoran, also raised green flags.

Kevin McStay’s charges were 2-16 to 0-3 ahead at the break and won six out of the contest’s seven marks over the 70 minutes.

IT Sligo enjoyed more success on the scoreboard after the break, but Roscommon were already thinking about NUI Galway’s challenge next weekend.

“We got a run on them early and the game was over at half time,” said McStay. “Other than it being a good workout for us and seeing some of the new lads in this environment, there wasn’t a whole lot you could read into it.”

ROSCOMMON: D O’Malley; D Murray, S Mullooly, R Stack (0-1); G Patterson, U Harney (0-1), P Brogan; T O’Rourke, C Shine (0-1); S Killoran (1-2), C Murtagh (1-6, two frees), E Smith; D Murtagh (1-2, 1-0 pen, one free), D Smith (0-4), A Glennon (3-1).

Subs: B Murtagh for Mullooly, C Devaney (0-1) for C Murtagh, T Featherston for Murray (all half-time); K Kilcline (0-2) for E Smith (48 mins).

IT SLIGO: D Cafferky; D McConnon, P Neilan, A Dunne; R Gorman (0-1), E McGrath (0-1), C Surlis; R Connolly (0-1), D Curran; A McClean, K McBrearty, K Rudden; C McGettigan (0-2), J Shaughnessy (0-5, all frees), C Reape (0-3, two 45s).

Subs: R Gallagher for Curran (21 mins); C Byrne for Rudden (48 mins); A Wharton (0-2) for Reape (63 mins).

Referee: J Henry (Mayo).

Galway 0-13 Sligo 0-10

Barry McHugh took centre stage as Galway powered their way to a three points win over fourteen man Sligo in this action packed FBD football league game at Enniscrone.

The Mountbellew, Moylough clubman bagged seven points , including a couple in the closing minutes of the game, to send the Tribesmen on their way to a deserved victory.

A Mark Breheny free got Sligo off the mark after three minutes of the first half and the Yeatsmen were three points in front McHugh opened the visitors account from a free after twelve minutes.

But Galway quickly regained control as the half progressed with McHugh a constant threat to the Sligo defence.

The Yeatsmen kept their composure however and ended the half six points to four ahead.

A Mark Breheny point from a free gave Sligo the best possible start to the second half but they were dealt a blow early in the half when right full back Eoin McHugh was sent off on a second yellow card.

The home side didn’t panic however and continued to cause problems for the Tribesmen with sone slick passing movements up front.

Then with time rapidly running out and the home side determined to hold out for a morale boosting win, Galway came with a late surge and thanks to a large extent to Barry McHugh’s workrate in attack they managed to pull away in the tense closing minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Galway boss Kevin Walsh was happy with the win and pleased that the newcomers to the team were very happy to try things “ that were a change from the club scene”.

Disappointed Sligo manager Niall Carew felt that the sending off “changed the whole context of the game,” and a clash of heads between two players didn’t help.

“I thought we did enough to win but we will have to learn from this,” said Carew.

Galway: R Lavelle3, L Burke, D Walsh, J Duane, P Varley, G Bradshaw,S Kelly (0-1),M Day,F O Curraoin (0-1), J Heaney, T Flynn(0-1),P Cooke, P Mannion, B McHugh (0-7,four frees) S Armstrong. Subs: D Wynne (0-2) for Day, F Hoare (0-1) for Mannion.

Sligo: A Devannney, E McHugh, L Nicholson, N Gaughan,K Cawley, N Ewing, J Hynes,R Donovan, A McIntyre, J Kelly (0-1)M Breheny (0-3, 3 frees),C Davey, P O Connor (0-3),A Marren(0-2) K Cawley (0-1). Subs: F Ruddy for Devanney(ht),C Cummins for Hynes, S Gilmartin for Kelly, S Power for Davey.

Referee: L Deveeney, Mayo

Leitrim 5-20 GMIT 2-10

Leitrim under new management enjoyed an easy victory over GMIT in a one sided game at Mohill on Sunday.

Emlyn Mulligan opened the scoring with a goal after three minutes but GMIT were ahead by the 17th minute following an excellent goal by Cian Donohue.

A second Leitrim goal three minutes later by Damien Moran restored their advantage followed by a third from Nevin O’Donnell. In the 26th minute GMIT were reduced to 14 men with the dismissal of James Kelly for a second yellow card.

Four minute later a handling error by GMIT keeper Conor Nolan when he turned the ball into his own net gifted Leitrim and they led 4-8 to 1-4 at the interval.

The home side extended their lead with a fifth goal in the 42nd minute by Cillian Canning to end the game as a contest.

LEITRIM: P Farrelly, F Carney, A Armstrong, N Plunkett, J Rooney (0-2),W McKeon(0-1),R Gallagher (0-1),D Wrynn, S Moran, C Gallagher(0-1),E Mulligan (1-4 1f),C Canning (1-0),N O’Donnell(1-3 1f),D Moran (1-1),B Gallagher (0-3). Subs: K Beirne (0-3) for F Carney (17m). G Plunkett (0-1) for S Moran (47m).M Murphy for D Wrynn (53m).C Reynolds for J Rooney (55m).J Heslin for N O’Donnell(66m).

GMIT: C Nolan(1-0 OG) , J Oates, J Kinahan, A Commins, C Reilly, J Downes, A Moran, D Brennan(0-2f),J Reilly(1-0), E Brannigan, C Donohue (1-1f), M Shaughnessy, J Donnellan (0-4 2f),J Coen (0-1). Subs: K Mannion for J Oates (33m) C Donnellan(0-1) for D Brennan (26m).B Raftery for C Reilly(Ht).L Creaton(0-1) for J Coen (Ht).A Langan for C Nolan(50m).M Prior for E Brannigan).

J Kelly Sent off 2yellow cards (26m).

Referee: B Healy (Roscommon).