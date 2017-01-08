Connacht FL: Andrew Glennon grabs debut hat-trick in Roscommon rout

Roscommon 6-21 IT Sligo 0-15

Roscommon sauntered to a 24-point success against IT Sligo in a mismatch at Boyle.

Andrew Glennon scored a hat-trick of goals on his competitive debut as Ciarán Murtagh, Diarmuid Murtagh and another debutant, Shane Killoran, also raised green flags.

Kevin McStay’s charges were 2-16 to 0-3 ahead at the break and won six out of the contest’s seven marks over the 70 minutes.

IT Sligo enjoyed more success on the scoreboard after the break, but Roscommon were already thinking about NUI Galway’s challenge next weekend.

“We got a run on them early and the game was over at half time,” said McStay. “Other than it being a good workout for us and seeing some of the new lads in this environment, there wasn’t a whole lot you could read into it.”

ROSCOMMON: D O’Malley; D Murray, S Mullooly, R Stack (0-1); G Patterson, U Harney (0-1), P Brogan; T O’Rourke, C Shine (0-1); S Killoran (1-2), C Murtagh (1-6, two frees), E Smith; D Murtagh (1-2, 1-0 pen, one free), D Smith (0-4), A Glennon (3-1).

Subs: B Murtagh for Mullooly, C Devaney (0-1) for C Murtagh, T Featherston for Murray (all half-time); K Kilcline (0-2) for E Smith (48 mins).

IT SLIGO: D Cafferky; D McConnon, P Neilan, A Dunne; R Gorman (0-1), E McGrath (0-1), C Surlis; R Connolly (0-1), D Curran; A McClean, K McBrearty, K Rudden; C McGettigan (0-2), J Shaughnessy (0-5, all frees), C Reape (0-3, two 45s).

Subs: R Gallagher for Curran (21 mins); C Byrne for Rudden (48 mins); A Wharton (0-2) for Reape (63 mins).

Referee: J Henry (Mayo).