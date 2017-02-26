Clinical Cork pick up first league win against Fermanagh

Cork 1-14 Fermanagh 0-9

Cork enjoyed their first win of this year’s Division Two campaign with a workman like win over Fermanagh in difficult, windy conditions at Pairc Ui Rinn on Sunday.

Despite playing into that wind, they were in a winning position at the interval, leading by 1-7 to 0-4 as massed ranks of Fermanagh players set up behind the ball despite the advantage of that howling gale.

The home side led by 0-4 to 0-1 after the opening quarter following points from Paul Kerrigan (2), Niall Coakley and John O’Rourke - with Tomas Corrigan replying for the visitors.

A couple of Sean Quigley scores from placed balls cut the deficit to the minimum before Cork hit 1-3 without response. A purple patch which proved to be the winning of the game.

Coakley finished off a fine moving involving Donncha O’Connor and Kerrigan to slam in a 24th minute goal.

Cork’s expected dominance on the resumption didn’t materialise as a battling Fermanagh stayed in the game thanks to Quigley’s accuracy, reducing the margin to 1-11 to 0-9 after 58 minutes.

Cork pulled away though, registering the game’s last three points in the closing stages, and securing a first league victory of 2017.

CORK: K O’Halloran; M Shields, T Clancy (Clonakilty), K Crowley; T Clancy (Fermoy), J Loughrey, S Cronin; A Walsh, R Deane; B O’Driscoll (0-2), L Connolly (0-1), J O’Rourke (0-1); N Coakley (1-4, three from frees), D O’Connor (0-1), P Kerrigan (0-4), captain. Subs: C O’Neill for O’Connor 53 mins, M Collins for O’Rourke 55 mins, C O’Driscoll for Crowley 59 mins, D og Hodnett (0-1) for Connolly 62 mins, P Kelleher for Coakley 66 mins, K O’Driscoll for B O’Driscoll 69 mins

FERMANAGH: T Treacy; M Jones, C Cullen, B Mulrone; D McCusker, R McCluskey, L Cullen; E Donnelly, captain, R Hyde; A Breen (0-1), P McCusker, R Lyons; E Courtney (0-1), S Quigley (0-5, four from frees, one from a ‘45), T Corrigan (0-1). Subs: R Jones (0-1) for McCusker and C O’Connor for Lyons for half-time, J McMahon for R McCluskey 53 mins, D Keenan for Corrigan 58 mins, P Reihill for D McCosker 60 mins,

ADVERTISEMENT

Referee: A Nolan (Wicklow)