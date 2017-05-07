Carlow, Wexford and Laois advance in Leister MF Championship
Meath minors: lost out by single point to Laois, 0-11 to 0-10, at Páirc Tailteann. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

On a weekend of comebacks, Carlow joined Wexford and Laois in the Leinster minor football quarter-finals after the narrowest of wins over Westmeath at Cusack Park.

Westmeath had built a six-point lead after the interval but lost their composure as Carlow hit back to secure a 2-12 to 0-17 victory.

Two second-half goals rescued Wexford on Saturday afternoon as they came from five points down to eventually emerge with a 2-14 to 3-7 victory over Wicklow at Wexford Park.

Wicklow looked comfortable at the break, leading by five points having played into the wind. But they somehow contrived to let the initiative slip away from them on the resumption, allowing Wexford to bounce back for the crucial scores.

Wicklow played excellent football into the wind with goals from Jordan Deans (two) and Sean Gregory helping them to a 3-4 to 0-8 interval lead. Wexford, inspired by corner-forward Jimmy Myler who finished with 0-8, struck back in the second half through a 34th minute goal from Jamie Thomas, while midfielder Brian Deeney scored a goal seven minutes from time to end Wicklow’s challenge.

Laois also came from behind to get the better of Meath in Navan, with the visitors trailing 0-10 to 0-5 midway through the second half. But Meath failed to score again as Laois hit six unanswered points to claim an 0-11 to 0-10 win at Páirc Tailteann.

