Carlow’s strong second half enough to see off Limerick

Second-half penalty from John Murphy proved key score

Brendan Murphy scored four points from play in Carlow’s over Limerick. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Carlow 1-10 Limerick 0-10

Carlow came good in the second half of this Division Four clash at Netwatch Cullen Park on Saturday night to claim both league points and leave visitors Limerick pointless after three straight losses.

Midfielder Brendan Murphy scored four points from open play in a man-of-the-match performance as Turlough O’Brien’s side fought back from half-time arrears of 0-7 to 0-5 to take control and outscore the Treaty County by 1-5 to 0-3.

The game’s only goal was pivotal. It came in the 38th minute when Carlow full forward Ciarán Moran was adjudged to have been fouled in the large square and John Murphy made no mistake from the resultant penalty.

Carlow went four points up with unanswered points from substitute Seán Gannon, Eoghan Ruth and Brendan Murphy to take control of affairs.

CARLOW: C Kearney; C Crowley, C Lawlor, K Nolan; D Moran, D St Ledger, S Redmond; B Murphy (0-4), S Murphy (0-1); A Kelly, D Foley (0-2, one free), E Ruth (0-1); S Clarke, C Moran, J Murphy (1-1, 1-0 pen.).

Subs: S Gannon (0-1) for St Ledger (inj, 31 mins), M Rennick for D Moran (54 mins), J Kenny for Clarke (62 mins), S O’Neill for C Moran (70+2 mins).

LIMERICK: D O’Sullivan; G Noonan, J McCarthy, S O’Dea; P White, C Fahy, B Fanning; D Tracey, I Corbett (0-1); B Donovan, C Sheehan, S O’Carroll (0-2, one 45); G Collins (0-3, all frees), D Neville (0-2), J Lee (0-2, one free).

Subs: P Nash for Neville (50 mins); J Naughton for Neville (50 mins); P Quinn for Corbett (57 mins); S McSweeney for Corbett (57 mins); P Scanlon for Donovan (64 mins); D Ward for Sheehan (70 +2 mins).

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare).

