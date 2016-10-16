Carbery Rangers secure maiden Cork football title

Carbery Rangers 1-15 Ballincollig 1-12

The picturesque west Cork town of Rosscarbery celebrated its first Cork County Senior Football Championship title after the local Carbery Rangers avenged their 2014 defeat by Ballincollig in demanding conditions in front of a crowd of over 8,000 at Pairc Ui Rinn on Sunday.

The crucial score was Chris O’Donovan’s 39th minute goal following a surging run through the middle by wing-back Jerry O’Riordan which helped Ross lead by 1-10 to 0-9.

Man-of-the-match John O’Rourke nailed a couple of super points subsequently to stretch the lead to five and there was no way back for Ballincollig after that.

Cian Dorgan handed them a lifeline by converting a penalty three minutes into injury-time, but the final whistle blew shortly afterwards, sparking wild scenes of celebration.

The sides were level six times in the first-half before Carbery Rangers edged in front 0-8 to 0-7 thanks to a fine O’Rourke point three minutes from the interval.

Dorgan’s impressive accuracy from frees helped Ballincollig steady after their opponents claimed the opening two scores though they couldn’t be separated after the first quarter, tied at 0-4 apiece.

And it was tit-for-tat during the remainder of the period, as well, with Seamus Hayes applying the finishing touches to a long and patient build-up from the west Cork side to edge in front again.

The sides exchanged points again on the resumption before O’Donovan’s clinching goal set Ross on the road to an historic victory.

Carbery Rangers: P Shanahan; M Kelly, T O’Rourke, K Macmahon; J O’Riordan (0-1), R Kiely (0-1), P Hodnett; B Shanahan (0-1), J Fitzpatrick, captain; A Jennings, J O’Rourke (0-5), B Hodnett; C O’Donovan (1-0), S Hayes (0-2), J Hayes (0-5, two from frees). Subs: D Hayes for O’Donovan 43 mins, M O’Donovan for MacMahon 49 mins, C O’Rourke for S Hayes 53 mins, M Mennis for O’Donovan injured 54 mins, K Fitzpatrick for B Hodnett 59 mins, S Murray for Jennings 60 mins

Ballincollig: D Lordan; S Murphy, L Jennings, E Hegarty; S Lucey (0-1), N Galvin, C Kiely (0-1); S Kiely, C O’Sullivan, captain; R Noonan, P Kelly, G Durrant; C Dorgan (1-7, 1-0 pen, five frees, one ‘45), I Coughlan (0-2 from frees), J Miskella (0-1). Subs: K Browne for Durrant 43 mins, J Kelly for Coughlan 49 mins, L Fahy for Noonan 58 mins

Referee: K Murphy (Cork)