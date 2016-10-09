Baltinglass claim 22nd Wicklow title in Aughrim

Baltinglass 1-14 St Patrick’s 1-9

Baltinglass are Wicklow football champions for the 22nd time after they bridged a nine-year gap with a five-point win over St Patrick’s in Aughrim.

St Patrick’s looked dangerous in the opening quarter and led by two points after 16 minutes. Former county star Patrick McWalter had the pick of the scores off the outside of his boot, but a long-range Joey Kelly free and Seán O’Brien goal turned that deficit into a two-point lead.

Both teams traded points coming up to half-time and St Patrick’s got within a point but three late Baltinglass scores sent them in at the break four points ahead.

Baltinglass started the second half well with two points but a Stephen Duffy penalty gave St Patrick’s hope and cut the lead to three. Man of the match Joey Kelly responded with an inspirational long-range free to restore the four-point lead.

St Patrick’s got back within three on a couple of more occasions but Kelly and midfielder Kevin Murphy kicked the insurance points late in the game to seal the victory for Baltinglass.

It’s the third county final defeat in a row for St Patrick’s while Baltinglass make up for their defeats in 2012 and 2013.

BALTINGLASS: M Jackson (0-1, free); T Murphy, M Staines, J Murray; P Burke, B Cullen, T Burke; K Murphy (0-1), J Kennedy; I Sheerin (0-2), H Sinnott (0-2), J McGrath; J Kelly (0-7, four frees), S O’Brien (1-0), D Kelly (0-1).

Subs: C Heaslip for Sinnott, B Nolan for Murray (both 53 mins); D Jones for P Burke, P Dowling for S O’Brien (both 62 mins).

ST PATRICK’S: I Murphy; E Cullen, P Higgins, C Doyle; N Donnelly, P McWalter (0-1), W Doyle; D Healy, J Delahunt; C Ffrench, B Doyle (0-1), J Crowe; E Wolfe (0-1), B Coen, S Duffy (1-5, 1-0 pen, two frees).

Subs: R Murphy for Doyle (25 mins); C McGettigan for Donnelly (45 mins); T Kelly (0-1) for Wolfe (48 mins); D Fitzgerald for Coen (53 mins).

Referee: K Kenny