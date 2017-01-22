Andy Moran heads late Mayo goal blitz to edge Roscommon

Roscommon 2-16 Mayo 4-11

Three late goals procured a dramatic victory for an Andy Moran inspired Mayo against old rivals Roscommon at Kiltoom.

The home side were leading by eight points when Cillian O’Connor converted a 66th minute penalty following a foul on Jason Gibbons.

But that was only the start of the drama. Moran, who was only introduced in the 67th minute, eroded the deficit with another green flag with just a minute remaining - before brilliantly finding the net again from an acute angle in the fifth minute of injury time.

There was some consolation for Roscommon, however, as they will meet Galway in next weekend’s Connacht League final by virtue of their superior scoring difference.

Mayo recovered from a poor start to dominate the second quarter and take a one-point lead into the half-time break. Enda Smith’s fifth minute goal had given Roscommon an early platform but when Liam Irwin finished off an incisive Mayo move to the net eight minutes later, last year’s defeated All-Ireland finalists were back in contention.

Two Fergal Boland points were sandwiched between three O’Connor frees as Roscommon struggled for traction around midfield.

Leading by 1-9 to 1-8 at the interval, an early O’Connor free hinted at further Mayo dominance but they lost their way completely as Roscommon wrestled back the initiative.

Smith’s second goal of the afternoon - a fine finish after a brilliant run - was the catalyst. O’Connor responded with a free but seven unanswered Roscommon points from Enda Smith (2), Donie Smith (3), Tadhg O’Rourke and Niall Kilroy put Kevin McStay’s charges in the driving seat.

Yet Mayo mustered up the resolve, despite having Conor O’Shea sent off for a second yellow card, to find a way back into proceedings and complete a dramatic comeback.

MAYO: R Hennelly; D Newcombe, R O’Malley, P Durcan (0-1); M Plunkett, S Coen, D Drake; J Gibbons (0-1), D Kirby; F Boland (0-2), K McLoughlin, J Doherty; L Irwin (1-1, 0-1f), C O’Connor (1-5, 1-0 pen, 0-5f), C O’Shea (0-1). Subs used: E Regan for Irwin (48), K Higgins for O’Malley (49), T Parsons for Kirby (55), S Nally for Durcan (56, b/c), A Moran (2-0) for Boland (67), C Carolan for Gibbons (67).

ROSCOMMON: C Lavin; D Murray, T Featherston, N McInerney; R Stack, U Harney, J McManus; T O’Rourke (0-1), K Higgins (0-2); F Cregg, C Murtagh (0-2, 0-2f), E Smith (2-2, 0-1f); C Connolly (0-3), T Corcoran, D Smith (0-5, 0-2f). Subs used: G Patterson for Harney (43), N Kilroy (0-1) for C Murtagh (43), S Killoran for Cregg (49), H Walsh for Connolly (55), B Murtagh for Stack (60), C Shine for D Smith (67).

Referee: J Gilmartin (Sligo).